Five armed criminals and dressed in security firm uniforms They entered this Tuesday night to a country in the Buenos Aires town of Hudson. After entering one of the houses, they stole about 40 million pesos from a tobacco businessman, With which they shot at each other before escaping.

The event occurred around 22:30 in the closed neighborhood “Los ombúes de Hudson”, Located next to Highway 2, next to Mar del Plata, and in front of the country April.

In circumstances still under investigation, five criminals appeared armed, dressed in uniforms of the Prosegur company and aboard a truck with plots from the same firm.

Once inside the country, entered the home of a businessman linked to a tobacco company, who after threatening him they took away a sum of nearly 40 million pesos.

After that, the assailants got into the truck and walked around the internal streets of the closed neighborhood, a circumstance that was exploited by the victim of the robbery commando, who started shooting at them with a firearm of your property.

The thieves repelled the attack and a brief shooting ensued, but they finally escaped through the back door of the closed neighborhood, while the businessman was unharmed, according to judicial sources.

Prosecutor Silvina Borrone intervenes in the case, in charge of the Berazategui Decentralized Instructional Functional Unit 4, under the Quilmes Judicial Department.

The judicial official requested the survey of lCountry security cameras, but the system went down minutes before criminals entered to the closed neighborhood, reason why it did not capture the entrance nor the flight of the assailants.

Meanwhile, sources reported that the van used by the thieves was found abandoned about four blocks from the site.