Five crew members of the Spanish SailGP team will represent Spain at the Tokyo Olympics

07/12/2021 at 4:47 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish SailGP team, that right now leads the general classification, being the youngest team in the competition, will modify its crew for the UK Grand Prix, which is celebrated next weekend of July 17-18 at Plymouth, on the southwest coast of England, famous for its rich maritime and nautical history. And is that a total of five crew members of Spain SailGP Team will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games representing Spain: Jordi Xammar, Florian Trittel, Diego Botín, Joan Cardona and Tara Pacheco.

Of the five crew members who will be in Tokyo, two will make their debut at the Olympic event: Florian Trittel (wing trimmer), who will represent the country with the Nacra 17 mixed and flying boat, and Joan Cardona (grinder), who qualified for the Finn class after becoming world runner-up in the Finn Gold Cup. Jordi Xammar (co-skipper), who already participated in the Rio Olympics (2014) and won the 470 World Championship (2021 and 2019), is one of the crew with the greatest options to achieve a good result at the Tokyo Olympics . In the 49er class, which has been an Olympic event since 2000, he will compete Diego Botin (flight controller), with his crew member Iago Lopez, which also participated in the first Sydney event of the Spanish SailGP team. Tara pacheco, selected for the SailGP Women’s Development Program “Women Pathway Program & rdquor ;, will navigate their third Olympics with his duo Florian Trittel. For his part, Phil Robertson will continue in the rod of the F50 Victoria.

Changes in the SailGP Spanish team

During the absence of the Spanish Olympians, the Spanish SailGP team will continue to fight to maintain the lead in this second season. To do this, the team coach, Xabi Fernández, will be the wing trimmer of the F50 Victoria, replacing Florian Trittel. Meanwhile, the French Tanguy Cariou will be the one who trains the Spanish crew, while the North American Taylor canfield He will be in charge of taking the controls of the catamaran controlling the flight of the ship, instead of Diego Botin.

With this alignment, where there are two foreigners on the boat, the Spanish SailGP team has had to ask the Race Committee for an exception in the application of one of the most characteristic rules of SailGP, that of nationality. The cause is justified, the Tokyo Olympics this summer and the fact that the Spanish team is the most Olympic of the eight participants in SailGP.

Spain leads the SailGP circuit after finishing second in the Italian Grand Prix

Currently, the Spanish SailGP team is the first classified in the competition after finishing second in the Italian Grand Prix, disputed at the beginning of June in Taranto (Italy). The Spanish team reached the final of the event where it was only beaten by Japan. With two Grand Prix disputed, the Spanish team has 16 points in the general classification, one more than Great Britain and two more than the Japanese.

The Plymouth Grand Prix is ​​the third test in the championship calendar and it will be a great trial by fire for the Spanish team that, despite undergoing changes in its crew, will fight to maintain the leadership.

After Plymouth, SailGP will head this August to Aarhus, Denmark (on the 20th and 21st), later to Saint-Tropez, France (September 11 and 12). The Spanish Grand Prix in Cádiz on October 9 and 10. Then he will leave Europe to go to Sydney, Australia (December 17-18), Christchurch, New Zealand (January 29-30, 2022) Y San Francisco, USA for the grand finale (March 26-27, 2022).

SailGP Spanish Grand Prix l Andalusia – Cádiz

The Bay of Cádiz will host the October 9 and 10 the Spanish Grand Prix – Andalusia – Cádiz, coinciding with the Hispanidad Bridge and the V Centenary of the First Around the World.

With the sponsorship of the Andalusian Regional Government Tourism Department, through FEDER, Provincial Council and Cádiz City Council funds, the event represents an opportunity to develop the sports field and promote national and international tourism in Andalusia.