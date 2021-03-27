Five companies that set the standard for ESG in China

We believe that selecting companies with strong ESG standards improves our chances of avoiding loss-making corporate scandals and failures. We also see it as a way to generate alpha – or higher-than-market returns – by investing in positive business change. Ultimately, we believe that progressive ESG policies have the potential to boost company profitability and share prices over the long term.

When we split the acronym, the “E” for ESG refers to the way companies interact with the environment: what they consume, generate or leave behind. The “S” refers to the way they interact with employees, government, society and suppliers; and the “G” refers to the governance of a company, or how well it is managed.

We know that energy use is changing around the world. Understanding who will be the winners and the losers in the global transition to renewable energy is extremely important to us as investors. At the same time, supporting employee well-being and adherence to fair labor principles can lead to a more productive workforce, creating long-term value. Furthermore, instituting a code of conduct for suppliers is also key to avoiding exposure to human rights abuses.

A common perception about China is that its companies maintain a basic understanding of ESG issues, with low levels of transparency and disclosure. This may have been true in the past. Today we see a growing appreciation of the value that attention to ESG factors can bring in China.

The country’s securities regulator is drafting new guidelines this year to improve the quality of information for listed companies and protect investors’ interests. Many Chinese companies are now reporting on their ideas on sustainability, their aspirations to reduce their carbon footprint, and the frameworks they have in place to combat ESG-related risks.

Read more

We continue to see improvements in corporate governance, in areas ranging from greater transparency and a better composition of the management team to diversifying share ownership. Here are five pioneering Chinese companies that are setting new ESG standards in the country.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) is one of the most important companies in China’s effort to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060. It is one of the world leaders in the manufacture of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which will drive the shift towards electrification of road transport . Aligned with the United Nations goals on sustainable energy and climate change, CATL strives to emulate the quality of its global counterparts, such as LG Chemical and Samsung SDI. It is a leader in packaging technology to make batteries more energy dense without making them bigger or heavier. The company has strong governance and manages its supply chain well. Lithium-ion batteries require cobalt, which can be obtained in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. CATL publishes its policies for maintaining a responsible mineral supply chain, especially with regard to human rights and child labor. Led by veteran founder Zeng Yuqun, the company has a healthy ownership structure and its board of directors is balanced between industry experts and independent professionals. In addition, it practices responsible product development with an emphasis on safety and has strong policies regarding the restriction of hazardous substances. It also manages its own waste and toxic emissions below the levels required by regulators.

Center Testing International Group it is critical to building trust in Chinese goods, services and supply chains; its strategic importance should not be underestimated. It is a leader in inspection, testing and certification of industrial and consumer products. It ensures that Chinese companies adhere to the highest environmental, health and safety standards, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Unlike MSCI’s low CCC rating for this company, we have found that its management team is highly committed to environmental, social and governance issues. Center Testing relies on specialists to develop and deliver test procedures and results, and has an internal training system, a mentoring plan, and a recent graduate program to retain talent. Its evaluation system also rewards staff based on their performance. Collaborates with companies for analysis and development prior to product launch, so data security is a risk. But it meets the world’s most widely used information security management standards. It has two levels of verification to avoid data falsification and a system to respond to hacker attacks on the network and to discover security incidents. It uses firewalls and antivirus software, has real-time backups of key data, and ensures that operations are performed online to avoid data falsification. Center Testing operates in the business of trust, and the fact that it is trusted is also part of its own credibility.

China Tourism Group it is a model of success in the reform of a state company. The consolidation of the market has transformed the company into a virtual monopoly in the sale of duty-free products in China. It is the only company authorized to manage a tax-free business without zone restrictions at the national level. CTG is the embodiment of the government’s efforts to repatriate consumption and create a national champion of duty-free shops that will compete with its global counterparts. As a publicly traded entity, you can offer flexible and competitive compensation to senior managers, who have built an executive team of seasoned industry figures with good strategic execution and lobbying power. It faced the disruptions of Covid-19, updating its e-commerce platform and launching online shopping services. They also manage environmental, social and governance risks well, having published a corporate social responsibility report since 2010 that conforms to national and international standards. The company provides a complete staff breakdown and conducts training programs to retain staff in an industry that relies on a basic workforce. It also publishes guidelines on energy-saving practices, regularly assesses risk in protecting customer data, and offers an anonymous hotline for employees and stakeholders to promote best practices.

Nari Technology is a pioneer at the heart of China’s energy reform. National leader in secondary energy equipment, its hardware and especially its software, will facilitate the transition from the Chinese grid powered by fossil fuels to renewable energy. In reality, it is more of a solution provider than an equipment manufacturer, ensuring that China’s power supply is future-proof. By the nature of its business, it is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on energy efficiency and affordable energy. China should focus on making its grid smart, that is, installing sensors to monitor supply and demand and increase efficiency. The drive to embrace digital interconnectivity, including 5G, will be the main trend for the next decade. Nari has a leadership position, in part due to her working collaboration with the state network. But the most important thing is that it also has an incentive plan for its technology staff, aware that retaining the best talent is essential for the company to maintain its advantage. Explaining Nari Tech to uninitiated investors often serves to make them realize its strategic importance in China.

Shenzhou International Group is a textile manufacturer that produces, among other things, sportswear. It is one of the best valued companies in the clothing sector. It can be difficult to verify cotton sources, with the inherent risk of companies turning to blacklist providers. But Shenzhou International is very transparent about its supply chain management, dealing mostly with major suppliers in Hong Kong and Shanghai. He has not experienced any labor irregularities, or concern about working conditions. The company requires its main suppliers to sign a declaration of adherence to human rights and child labor standards, and to fill out evaluation forms in which they commit to product quality. Its main clients – Nike, Adidas, Puma and Uniqlo – also maintain offices at the Shenzhou manufacturing plants, allowing them to perform random checks on processes and supply chains. Shenzhou is confident that it does not acquire thread from blacklisted sources, not least because the list is very public. Its close working relationships with some of the world’s biggest brands underscore the value of upholding global standards for industry peers both in China and beyond.