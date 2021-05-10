Five communities are still at “extreme risk” in a Spain that no longer has a state of alarm

The state of alarm ended last Saturday in a context of large disparities in the epidemiological situation of each community autonomous. While territories such as the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands or Murcia have presented a stable situation and a low incidence for months, in others such as the Basque Country, Madrid or Navarra the circulation of the virus is still very high.

Now without the legal protection of the alarm, which allowed the restriction of fundamental rights, the communities faced on their own under the supervision of the Superior Courts of Justice this still uncertain phase of the epidemic, in which an important part of vulnerable groups is already vaccinated, but only 28% of Spaniards have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those who face this new scenario with the worst starting situation are Basque Country (with an incidence of 477 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days), Madrid (317.6), Navarra (296.1), Aragon (293.8) and Catalonia (251.1), communities, all of them at ‘extreme’ risk due to their high incidence.

In principle, as defended by Health and suggested by the data, the trend of the epidemic continues to be downward, although it is still unknown how the less restrictive measures that have been in force in several communities since last Saturday will affect the curves.

In addition, despite the fact that infections continue to decrease, pressure on ICUs remains very high in various territories. On average, one in five patients currently admitted to the ICU in Spain suffers from coronavirus (21.85%).

In Madrid, the occupation in intensive care for Covid patients is 42.2% of the available beds, in the Basque Country it rises to 37%; in La Rioja at 34%, in Catalonia at 33.7% and in Aragon at 32.2%. Castilla y León (25.2%), Castilla-La Mancha (24.6%) and Cantabria (22%).