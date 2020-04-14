I’ll admit it: I have become a fan of coloring on the iPhone in this quarantine period, and that’s why I thought that many of our readers might be interested in discovering this cute hobby, which in addition to helping us spend our free time, it is an amazing tool to relax.

Below I share a list of different apps that you can download on your iPhone or iPad for coloring and give yourself quality time for yourself.

Happy Color

The first of my obsessions these days is Happy Color. This application has a huge library of canvases with different themes, so you can have fun coloring. Unlike a traditional app where you can give free rein to your imagination, in Happy Color a number is assigned for each color in the palette, and what users must do is press on each number with the corresponding color.

Each drawing is different, there are some that have many more colors than others, and sometimes you can access help if you need it, that is in exchange for seeing advertising clips. I must warn that it is a free app and that is why it has a lot of advertising inside, so I do not recommend it for those who cannot tolerate this type of factors.

However, if you want access to special canvases, such as the case of the Avengers, they must pay a sum for each package.

Lake

I have already told you about this app before, but I continue to include it in my recommendations because it is really entertaining and supports independent artists. In this case, users can give free rein to their imagination and color each section of the blank canvases as you like.

Every day the application gives a new canvas for those who use the free version, but there is also the option to pay a subscription to access all canvases without restrictions. It is important to note that the creations are uploaded to the app by independent artists, so by paying the subscription you are giving a payment to each of the artists who are part of this community.

The app is available in German, Italian, Spanish, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. It can be downloaded for free from the App Store and those interested in obtaining unlimited drawings, can pay a monthly subscription of 7.99 euros.

April

Another app similar to Happy Color but that does not have as much advertising invasion is April. Here the idea is similar, paint a canvas following the instruction of the numbered colors. However, in this case not only is enough to press on each number to paint, but it is necessary to perform the movement with your fingers or with the Apple Pencil, as if you were actually painting.

The app can be downloaded for free in the App Store, but you have to pay for some illustration packages, if you want to access them. In this case, the canvases are much more professional (than in Happy color) and can be much more relaxing for those who enjoy coloring on their mobile device.

tint

This is a game that I heartily recommend for everyone looking to relax in quarantine. tint is a title that is part of the Apple Arcade catalog, and allows you to solve puzzles by painting.

Players they must mix watercolors so that the color matches that of the origamiall at a relaxing pace and in the comfort of your own garden studio. Here there is no stopwatch, there is no countdown, there are no points and there is no rush, making it an ideal title to relax at any time of the day.

Pigment

Finally I recommend this application beauty called Pigment. Here users have access to a fairly versatile coloring experience, as they can paint their canvas with a variety of tools, including colored pencils, markers, airbrushes, watercolors, oil paints and more.

In addition, the app allows you to mix colors, even light on dark, and press gently or hard, to produce different thickness of strokes. Best of all (or at least for me) is that there are hundreds of colors to choose from, each with a shading gradient to personalize the shades.