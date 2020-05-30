RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona – La Liga | Alex Caparros / .
These teams had the bad luck to share a city with some of the most important clubs in Europe.
1. Munich 1860
TSV 1860 Muenchen v 1. FC Magdeburg – 3. League | DeFodi Images / .
Founded in 1899, it is a club with a long history in German soccer but one with few sporting successes when compared to its neighboring giant, the Bayern Munich. Only one Bundesliga and two German Cups for this team that today competes in the country’s third division.
2. Paris Football Club
Futbolete
Paris Football Club was founded in 1969 and merged with Stade Saint-Germain in 1970 to bring the Paris Saint Germain. However, it soon separated from the new PSG and since then they have been different teams. Unlike the team that today is a world power and that has managed to establish itself as one of the greats of France, Paris FC has not played in Ligue 1 since 1978/79 and has no national titles. Today he is in Ligue 2 and his stadium is the Charléty with capacity for 20,000 spectators.
3. Lift
Valencia CF v Levante UD – La Liga | MB Media / .
In the city of Valencia There are two important Spanish clubs, although one of them has had a much richer history than the other. Levante have more than double the seasons in 2nd than in 1st (38 vs. 14) and were never champions. Internationally, his only continental participation was in the Europa League 2012/13 in which he reached the 8th final.
4. Espanyol from Barcelona
Culemania
Despite being one of the most traditional clubs in Spain, the parakeet group carries the “curse” of being the neighbor of not only one of the greats of the country but of the entire world. The achievements of Barcelona they contrast with the lack of league titles from Espanyol, who barely holds four Copa del Rey. In the City Derby, the record speaks for itself: 44 wins versus 123 losses with another 44 draws.
5. Boavista
In Portugal there are three great teams (Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisboa) and the rest run far behind. Boavista has to share the city of Porto, the second club with the most league titles in the country (28) and together with Benfica, one of the two Portuguese who lifted the Champions League. Boavista, meanwhile, only has a League trophy in its windows (2000/01) and five Portuguese Cups.