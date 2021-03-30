Five charges are brought against the Capitol robber who threatened to assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Garret miller

Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on mail Share on whatsapp

He also threatened to kill an agent of the Capitol Police who opened fire and killed one of the participants in the assault. “He deserves to die,” he posted. “He will not live long” because it is “hunting season,” he added.

The United States Department of Justice has reported this Saturday that five charges have been imputed to one of the participants in the assault on the Capitol on January 6 who threatened on the Internet to assassinate the member of the House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a Capitol Police officer.

It is about a citizen of Texas, Garret Miller, who posted on Twitter the phrase “assassinate AOC”, the initials of Ocasio-Cortez, according to the court documentation, which the US network CNN has had access to.

He also threatened to kill an agent of the Capitol Police who opened fire and killed one of the participants in the assault. “He deserves to die,” he published. “He will not live long” because it is “hunting season,” he added.

Prosecutors collect the numerous messages published by Miller before and during the assault in which he speaks that “a civil war could start” and assures that “next time we will bring weapons.”

Miller was arrested last Wednesday and the federal prosecutor’s office has requested that he be kept in prison. There is a hearing scheduled for next Monday.

Five people died during the assault on the Capitol on January 6 perpetrated by supporters of the then outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, to stop the certification of the results of the presidential elections that was taking place at that time and that after the The interruption confirmed the victory of Joe Biden, Trump’s rival, in the November 3 elections.

Related topics