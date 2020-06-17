For many years, automobiles have been incorporating more and more functions that have made them evolve and become what they are today. Various inventions, however small, have made great and important changes in the automotive industry, technologies to facilitate vehicle handling, and the incorporation of infotainment systems are examples of the significant advances that marked a before and after in automotive production.

That is why in this note we will know the 5 cars that changed the automotive world, which set the course for what we know today:

5. First car – Benz Patent-Motorwagen (1886)

We can’t help but start here in 1886, when Karl Benz introduced what is generally recognized as the world’s first automobile. Powered by a single cylinder 954 cc engine, it managed around 16 miles per hour. He was helped by his wife Bertha; When he took it on the world’s first long car trip in 1888, he put skin on the brakes, and thus invented the brake pad in the process. He stopped to refuel at a pharmacy, making it the world’s first service station.

4. Alloy wheels – Bugatti Type 35 (1924):

Aluminum is lighter than steel, so the fit of the alloy wheels helps reduce overall mass and unsprung weight. The latter helps improve the quality of driving and handling, which is why Bugatti devised the world’s first alloy wheels for the Tour de Force, incorporated into its Type 35. Alloy wheels would not become popular as a racing team. factory until a long time after the Type 35 arrived; In the 1960s, independent wheel manufacturers offered magnesium alloy wheels to further reduce weight.

3. Airbags – General Motors Range (1974):

Engineer John Hetrick invented the airbag in 1952, but it wasn’t until the 1970s that there would be widespread use of this “supplemental restraint system.” General Motors was the first to offer this technology on its 1974 full-size Buick, Cadillac and Oldsmobile models. It was known as an “Air Cushion Retention System”.

2. Electronic stability control – Mercedes-Benz CL600 (1995)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and systems with similar names help reduce collisions: They can quickly detect a loss of control and brake the wheels accordingly to counter oversteer and understeer. The first car to incorporate it was the high-end Mercedes CL600. In 1997 Mercedes would also apply the technology to its new Mercedes A-Class: ESC cured it of the flaw in the car in a high-speed change of direction, as shown in its famous failure of the Swedish “moose test” that year. . It has been mandatory on all new cars sold in the United States. From the year 2012 onwards and in the European Union from November 2014.

1. Modern Hybrid Powertrain – Toyota Prius (1997)

The idea of ​​a hybrid is older than we think; Ferdinand Porsche dabbled in gasoline electric cars in the early 1900s, and Mercedes-Benz experimented in the early 1980s. Although Toyota did not invent the hybrid, we credit it with increasing public awareness of the technology and doing it every time. more common in new cars. The first-generation Prius was launched in Japan in 1997 with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine backed by a permanent magnet electric motor. Despite its complexity, the system has proven to be very reliable.

