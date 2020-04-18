The Economic Culture Fund was the publishing house of Amparo Dávila, there the first editions of his books were published and also his collected works, they even published illustrated anthologies designed to bring her closer to this great narrator of literature brief to the new generations, recognizing her as one of the most notable writers of Mexican short stories.

Amparo Dávila, who was admired by Jorge Luis Borges, wrote poetry, but it was in the story that he managed to garner countless readers, who appreciated his literature that bordered on the fantastic and the supernatural without ceasing to look at reality.

We propose five books to celebrate his narrative and his poetry; You will not be the same after delving into the narrative universes of one of the essential writers in any Latin American short story anthology.

April 18, 2020

“Death in the forest”

Published in 1959, in the famous collection Lecturas Mexicanas, gathers stories that are located in what the criticism calls fantastic literature, where myths and ancient narratives are not absent.

“Shattered Time” (1959)

Also published by the Economic Culture Fund, it was the first storybook written by Amparo Dávila; a unique edition, which had a circulation of two thousand copies, gathered 12 of his stories, and was accompanied by a vignette by Pedro Coronel on the cover.

“Poetry Gathered”

The Economic Culture Fund published this unique book in 2011, because although many believe that Amparo Dávila She was only a storyteller, in fact her first writings were poetry and she published them in three books before she settled in Mexico and became one of the most important Mexican storytellers.

“Tales Gathered”

In 2009, the Fondo de Cultura Económica agreed to bring together in one volume the four story books published by Amparo Dávila; that is to say, the thirty-seven stories that make up his short narrative work, which many critics describe as dense and oppressive due to the way he had of locating his people, almost always a woman, and often also men.

“The Guest and other sinister stories”

In this book published by the Economic Culture Fund in 2018, with illustrations by Santiago Caruso, it was intended for young readers. It is a selection of the most inciting and disturbing stories by the Mexican author.

