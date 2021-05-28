Five Bonoloto winners win 38,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 1.6 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left five successful second category (5 hits + Complementary) that have won a prize of 38,017.31 euros each.

Specifically, these winning tickets have been validated in lottery administrations of the localities of Elche -in administration No. 15 and No. 18-, Lebrija (Seville), Saint Sebastian (Guipúzcoa) and through the official internet channel of State Lotteries and Betting.

As there are no successful tickets in the first category (6 hits), increase the jackpot generated that will be put into play in this Saturday’s draw.

In this way, a single winner could win 1.6 million euros, informs Lotteries and State Betting in a note.

The collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,714,949.50 euros.