Five billboards in the same day and time, which one do we choose?

Five different billboards from each other, but all with more or less summons will coincide on June 19 at the same time. This is a new example of promotional blindness or an alarming inability to coordinate. Stacking five billboards in the same day, when there are Saturdays without any activity could literally be economic suicide.

With the almost confirmation of Kamil Szeremeta as Jaime Munguía’s new rival, all the events planned for that date are firm and all will coincide in the schedule.

The headlined by Munguía in El Paso, Texas, joins Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel in Houston, Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas in Las Vegas and the two PPV events: Teofimo López vs. George Kambosos in Miami and Julio Cesar Chávez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva in Jalisco, Mexico.

In this video I tell you about the most important of each event, their main endorsements and the expectations after the most important fights on June 19.