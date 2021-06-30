Five “Big Tech” companies already exceed one trillion dollars in capitalization

New York, Jun 29 (.) .- Five US technology companies from the “Big Tech” group were well ahead of the market on Wall Street, with a capitalization of more than a trillion dollars: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook, the most recent to join the select club.

Facebook, which this Tuesday fell slightly in the stock market, achieved the milestone after the US Justice yesterday gave the reason and dismissed two complaints for alleged practices contrary to free competition that had been presented by the Government and by a coalition of prosecutors from various states.

There have never been so many mega-companies on the New York parquet. In addition, experts point to the gulf that separates them from the next most valuable listed companies, including the Chinese Tencent and Alibaba and the US companies Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway, all of them worth more than 500,000 million dollars.

Likewise, analysts highlight the speed with which the “Big Tech” group has stepped on the accelerator in recent years and its strong revaluation in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic when they have benefited greatly from the digitization of work and leisure.

The first US firm to reach a billion dollars was Apple, in August 2018, and since then it has doubled its capitalization to the current 2.25 billion; while the second, Amazon, which did it the following month, today is worth 1.74 billion.

The third to join the club, in April 2019, was Microsoft, which has overtaken Amazon with a current capitalization of $ 2.02 trillion; and Alphabet, Google’s parent, followed suit in January 2020 and now has 1.67 trillion market value.

Facebook, which yesterday soared more than 4% in a good reaction to its judicial victory and became the fifth American mega-company, fell 1.01% this Tuesday at mid-session, but still remains within the trillion threshold. Dollars.

