1 / SUB-ZERO Love or hate them, negative interest rates are again in the spotlight as low-ammunition central banks debate the pros and cons of following the unorthodox route already trodden by the BOJ and the ECB.

The Federal Reserve has so far ignored calls by President Donald Trump to adopt negative rates. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also said he is not considering taking rates below zero. But the markets calculate the opposite. Federal funds futures, for the first time in history, reflect a small chance that a negative rate policy will find its way to the shores of the United States. British short-term Gilt returns are back below 0%.

The truth is that the coronavirus crisis is putting pressure on politicians to do more to support growth. New Zealand has signaled a possible change to negative rates, just days after Norway cut rates to 0%. Even the head of the Bank of England, Bailey, refused to rule it out entirely.

Powell and other Federal Reserve officials will speak in the coming days, the first to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Bailey will answer questions from UK lawmakers on Wednesday. Your comments will be closely scrutinized to see if there is any change in position.

2 / CHINESE OBJECTIVES Months behind schedule, and in a city that comes out of the grip of the confinement, the National People’s Congress of China meets in Beijing on May 22.

For markets, the annual growth target and fiscal policy details are at stake. Sources told . that a growth target of around 6% was set last year. By March, something like 5% was on the table. Both seem outlandish now. The magnitude of the target deficit and the size of the debt increase needed to pay it are also in the crosshairs.

The old deficit limit of 3% of GDP is likely to be exceeded. To cover it, some 5 trillion yuan ($ 700 billion) could be raised in special bonds. That may also offer a guide to the kind of monetary effort the People’s Bank of China is making.

The PBoC’s failure to lower the key interest rate for banks on Friday caused some to wonder whether it would instead choose to lower the prime rate on Wednesday. But possibly, it is the fiscal bazooka that is being refined.

3 / FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS The US first quarter earnings season. It is ending, but the retail sector is approaching the key moment.

The next few days will bring results from the big US retailers. including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy. Their figures will show whether Americans, blocked by the coronavirus, continue to spend money.

With more than 35 million jobs lost in the US Since mid-March, the outlook is not very rosy for the consumer discretionary sector: First quarter earnings are expected to drop 45%. The staple products, on the other hand, should have an increase of 5.2%, according to the IBES data from Refinitiv.

Retailers are reporting in the shadow of online shopping giant Amazon, which is among the “stay home” stocks that benefit from the shutdown. Its shares have soared 28% this year.

4 / OIL IN NEW EXPIRATION On Tuesday the U.S. crude futures contract expires. West Texas Intermediate. Normally uneventful, expiration turned into a nightmare last month when crude fell to negative, $ 40 a barrel and the overflow of storage tanks discouraged traders from accepting oil delivery.

Many are concerned about the repeat operation. The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission has already warned market participants to be prepared for volatility and negative prices again. After all, oil storage remains tight and demand in the US is still tight. It is still 23% below last year’s average.

But oil prices have recently risen in the hope that energy demand will get a boost thanks to loosening of closing restrictions. In another hopeful sign, US crude inventories They fell in the most recent week for the first time since January.

However, some traders appear to be heeding the CFTC’s warning. Volumes in the July futures contract, which expires in one month, are outstripping the June contract by almost 50%.

5 / THE GREAT DROP OF TYPES IN EMERGING. Aside from China, there are plenty of other emerging markets that are biting their tongues to cut interest rates. After Indonesia on Tuesday and Thailand on Wednesday, Turkey and South Africa follow next Thursday and both are expected to cut interest rates again despite the heavy blows to their currencies they have suffered lately.

Analyst polls predict that South Africa will cut its main rate by 4.25% by another 50 basis points. Economists stress that any easing of policy must be considerable if any aid is to be offered to the suffering economy.

The Turkey meeting will be even more interesting. The lira has fallen to all-time lows, foreign exchange reserves are declining and inflation is double-digit, but all this will probably not deter the central bank from cutting another 50-100 basis points on its 8.75% interest rate.