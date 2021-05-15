Five Basic Internet Terms You Need To Know

Today there are a lot of basic terms about the Internet and Wi-Fi networks that are used quite frequently. More advanced users have no problem understanding them, and they use them with total correction, but newcomers, and also those who are not very trained in the matter, they can be easily overwhelmed.

We are aware of this problem, and that is why we have decided to shape this article, where we are going to review with you five basic terms about the Internet and networks that are very important that, despite this, do not have a high degree of assimilation among less advanced users. As always, if you have any type of doubt you can leave it in the comments and we will help you solve it.

Five Basic Terms About the Internet and Wi-Fi Networks

1.-IP address

It is a set of numbers separated by points that are what identify us when we connect to the Internet. Indeed, it is our personal identifier, and for this reason it plays a very important role when browsing the Internet, since it allows, for example, to recognize the country from which we are browsing. An IP address can be of several types:

fixed IP: it is always stable, it does not change.

Dynamic IP: it is the opposite of the above, the numbering of our IP changes in certain circumstances.

Public IP: this is the one that identifies our computer or device on the Internet, the one used when we surf the net.

Private IP: it is the one that identifies the equipment or device within our own network, that is, in an internal connection.

2.-Wi-Fi standard

It is one of the most important basic Internet terms that exist because it refers to the type of technology we use to connect to the Internet through Wi-Fi, and determines such relevant things as top speed and range of said connection.

Although there are different standards, today the most used they are three:

IEEE 802.11n– Ratified in September 2009. It operates in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and reaches speeds of up to 600 Mbps. It is popularly known as Wi-Fi 4.

IEEE 802.11ac: It was standardized in late 2013. It operates in the 5 GHz band and can reach speeds of 1,300 Mbps. It is known as Wi-Fi 5.

IEEE 802.11ax– A major breakthrough reaching speeds of up to 10 Gbps. This is known as Wi-Fi 6.

3.-DNS

Surely you have heard it, or read it, more than once, since it is another of the most important basic terms on the Internet that exist, and coincidentally it is also one of the less known, at least in its entirety.

This term refers to DNS servers, to dedicated computers or computers that act as servers with very large databases containing domain relationships and their respective IP addresses. In short, they act as a huge agenda that associates domains and IP addresses, and they serve as an intercommunication between our team and the different web pages that we visit.

exist different types of servers and DNS records, and also of resolutions of requests made to these servers, but it is a rather complicated subject that would be enough to publish an independent article.

4.-SSID

“Well, I have disabled the SSID so they don’t steal my Wi-Fi.” Have you ever heard that expression and have you been left without knowing what your interlocutor was referring to? Well calm, that is a term very easy to explain, and to understand.

The SSID (“Service Set Identifier”) is the network name with which a specific wireless connection is identified. Most users leave the network name that their router establishes by default, something that can end up giving security problems, since some default network names are associated with fixed passwords that can be found in the depths of the Internet.

As we told you at the time in this article, hiding the SSID (name of the Wi-Fi network) can help us improve the security of our connection, since it stops it from appearing as visible when a search for Wi-Fi networks is performed. -Fi nearby. For someone to connect to our Wi-Fi you would have to know the name of the network, and the password.

5.-WPS

Another of the most important and least known basic terms about the Internet and networks. They are the acronym for “Wi-Fi Protected Setup”, and refers to a technology that allows us to link a device or equipment to our Wi-Fi router with the press of a button (in some cases we may have to enter a PIN).

The WPS button is very easy to locate on any current router, and greatly simplifies the processes of connecting certain devices to Wi-Fi networks. In my case, it has been especially useful with printers that do not have a touch screen.

If you are having trouble pairing a certain device, try connecting via WPS, you will save time and complications.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!