Five Barça players are among the most devalued in 2021

Up to seven LaLiga players are the most undervalued in the international market so far this year: five from FC Barcelona, ​​one from Real Madrid and another from Atlético de Madrid. This figure perfectly illustrates that LaLiga does not have any representative among the 10 most valuable footballers in the world at the moment, something that has happened for the first time since 2004 when Transfermarkt’s market values ​​emerged.

Barça center-back Clément Lenglet is the big market value loser in 2021 with a fall of 25 million euros, followed by Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanić (-22 M €) and the record signing of Real Madrid Eden Hazard, who suffers his sixth devaluation followed since his arrival at LaLiga.

The Belgian drops 20 million euros, the same as the Brazilian of FC Barcelona Philippe Coutinho, the most expensive player in the history of LaLiga. Both have a market value of 40 million euros.

João Félix, Lenglet, Hazard: LaLiga’s most undervalued players

20 Enis Bardhi – Levante UD: New market value: -3 to 15 M €

March 2021 data

19 Paco Alcácer – Villarreal CF: -3 to 22 M €

18 Fernando Pacheco – Alavés: -4 to 10 M €

17 José Campaña – Levante UD: -4 to 18 M €

16 Felipe – Atlético de Madrid: -5 to 15 M €

15 William Carvalho – Real Betis: -5 to 15 M €

14 Takefusa Kubo – Getafe CF: -5 to 15 M €

13 Djené – Getafe CF: -5 to 20 M €

12 Moussa Dembélé – Atlético de Madrid: -5 to 25 M €

11 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC: -5 to 40 M €

10 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid: -5 to 55 M €

9 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid: -5 to 60 M €

8 Lucas Torreira – Atlético de Madrid: -6 to 22 M €

7 Maxi Gómez – Valencia CF: -7 to 25 M €

6 Renan Lodi – Atlético de Madrid: -10 to 30 M €

5 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid: -10 to 40 M €

4 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona: -10 to 40 M €

3 Miralem Pjanić – FC Barcelona: -12 to 28 M €

2 Clément Lenglet – FC Barcelona: -15 to 25 M €

1 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid: -20 to 80 M €

Antoine Griezmann, João Félix and Leo Messi

The six remaining footballers most undervalued in recent months have each lowered their valuation by 20 million euros, although they all exceed 40 million: Antoine Griezmann (-20 to 60 M €), Bayern German Serge Gnabry (-20 to € 70 M) is the first professional who does not play in LaLiga to be one of the biggest losers in market value.

In seventh place is Atlético de Madrid striker João Félix. After losing 20 million euros, the 21-year-old Portuguese lost the position of the most sought-after soccer player in the First Division. At the moment, the top signing of Atleti is valued at 80 million euros.

The same fall that Leo Messi suffers, who this year has fallen below the 100 million euro mark for the first time since 2010. In August 11 years ago, the Argentine became the first player to overcome the barrier of the 100 million euros of market value.

Sadio Mané of Liverpool and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City close the ranking of the 10 most devalued of the year: both lose 20 million euros and go down to 100 million euros, which allows them to continue being part of the top 10 of the most valuable international football.

Mbappé, Haaland: the 25 most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 million

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 M

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

6 Sadio Mané (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100 M

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

4 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

4 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110m

3 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120m

2 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 128 M

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 180 M

