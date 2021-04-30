Five Arrested in Shooting of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker and Theft of Pets

UPDATE: Hours after the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of five individuals for their alleged role in Lady Gaga‘s dognapping case, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told E! News each suspect pled not guilty to the charges against them.

Months after Lady Gaga‘s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen, suspects have been arrested.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan fischer was out walking three of her dogs on Feb. 24 when he was shot by the armed robber. Two of her dogs, Gustav and Koji, were stolen during the attack. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department have announced via press release that five people were arrested and charged in connection to the crimes: James jackson, 18; Jaylin white, 19; Lafayette whaley, 27; Harold white, 40; and Jennifer McBride, fifty.

On Thursday, April 29, Jackson, Jaylin White and Whaley were each charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Harold White, who is Jaylin’s father, and McBride were charged with accessory attempted murder.

Additionally, Jackson was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Each are being held at $ 1 million bail, according to bookings sheets viewed by E! News.