Five analysts reveal their star buying bets on the Spanish stock market for May

The Ibex 35 has entered strongly in May. The king index of the Spanish stock market closed the first week of the fifth month of the year above 9,000 points for the first time in more than 400 days. A demanding scenario in which, however, analysts continue to appreciate clear buying opportunities.

The comeback of the Spanish index to annual highs forces a careful selection of values ​​to avoid possible corrections that alleviate the overbought that accumulates your graph. More, experts warn, at a time when Wall Street begins to show symptoms of altitude sickness in their unusual valuations due to the pressure exerted by the fear of inflation and the rise in rates in the secondary fixed income market.

In order not to miss the mark in a month of May in which the experts advise to ignore the saying that recommends selling and securing profitsInvertia has asked its two favorites from renowned experts with extensive experience in the Spanish market. In his favorites to go shopping and stay safe from eventual setbacks, cyclical values ​​take the upper hand.

The potential of financiers

The independent analyst Roberto Moro points to the financial sector. More specifically, towards Santander Bank, for which he considers that “there is a way up to 3.8 euros per share”, which implies a potential upside of 18%. At the bottom, he advises setting a stop loss on the “support” that marks 3.03 euros per share.

Your second buy bet this May is Mapfre, because “it has just given an entry signal having broken the resistance of 1.84 euros per share”, an important technical reference on the path of recovery from its last downward stretch. “Without resistance up to 2.1 euros per share”, a brake level that according to the analyst “it is not even strong”, advises to set a closing loss at 1.8 euros.

In the heat of the results

The equity director of atl Capital, Susana felpeto, considers that the business results of the first quarter “have been better than expected” and they promise to continue pulling up the price of the companies that have demonstrated the most solvency. In your opinion, one of them is Indra, of whose numbers he says that “they are the first step for the market to focus on it again.” Since you submitted your accounts ten days ago, its graph is revalued by 6.5%.

Another company whose accounts also gain the trust of Felpeto is Telephone. Although he acknowledges that the operator “has had a terrible behavior” in recent times, he considers that the support of the shareholders to the management in the last shareholders meeting, the closing of shorts, net debt reduction, the preservation of the shareholder dividend and the reconfiguration of different business areas put the company on the runway.

Steel purchases

With the confidence that any tapering ad on the part of central banks “it will be laughable”, the Invertia analyst, Eduardo Bolinches, concentrates its bets on the raw materials sector. On steel, to be more precise. From Acerinox highlights that “it has just broken the zone of annual highs” with its weekly closing above 12 euros per share. Although he acknowledges that he may suffer “a certain altitude sickness” for trading at prices not seen since 2015, he considers that he has the strength to attack the 12.38 euros “around the corner” and then conquer the 13 euros.

The other representative of the sector in the Spanish market, ArcelorMittal, also listed in annual highs and also has upward potential, according to the expert. On his way to 28 euros per share, Bolinches set his target price at 30.33 euros per share, from where he would then attempt the assault at 30.5 euros “which has systematically slowed its rebounds since mid-2012”. If this time I could with this last level, the road would be “free up to 37.1 euros”.

The cyclical opportunity

The analyst Dario Garcia, from XTB, believes that now is the time to buy cyclical stocks that can benefit from the business recovery that is suspected for the next few months. So the first of your bets is IAG, for which it sets the resistance of 2.68 euros per share “the great pending issue during the next quarter”. In addition, it points out that “the exponential average of 15 sessions has been accompanying the price, holding its price”, so that the stop loss is established “below the level of the average of 200 sessions, which acts like a parachute”.

The revaluation of 10% that Repsol accumulated in the first week of May is for García just an appetizer of what could be to come, with a view to the 11.12 euros per share in which they are located your highs from the pandemic. This is the level that the oil company will try to “retest” encouraged by the increase in oil prices. Of course, as long as it respects the key support of 9.79 euros per share.

Waiting for good news

For its part, Ismael de la Cruz, analyst of Investing.com, opts for companies whose business forecasts promise very good news in the medium term with a high degree of certainty. One of them is the pharmaceutical Oryzon Genomics. The falls that it accumulates so far this 2021 are not for the expert “nothing to write home about” if one takes into account that in the last two years it has added more than 25% to its annual price.

The upcoming launch of new drugs and favorable results you are achieving in your research others, such as vafidemstat in the fight against Alzheimer’s, are for the expert a guarantee of “tailwind” for his stock market chart. With a key support in its 200-session moving average, it considers that the listed company has room to tie the loop at 8.5 euros per share, which implies a medium-term potential greater than 140%.

His other favorite is the only one that repeats in this list of favorites. The insurer Mapfre De la Cruz’s trust is earned by the conviction that he will meet his income forecast of 25,000 million euros this year. The fact that your current quote involves a PER of only 4 times is synonymous with “very attractive prices” to go shopping, according to the expert. Along these lines, he insists that “it is one of the three cheapest Ibex 35 companies” while “it maintains its upward trend channel without overbought” in sight.