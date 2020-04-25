Entity announces the suspension of the tournament five stars of Gstaad, in Switzerland, and four stars of Espinho, in Portugal. The new dates have not yet been released by the entity

Amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced, in an official note, the cancellation of two more stages of the World Beach Volleyball Circuit. Thus, the five-star tournament in Gstaad, in Switzerland, and the four-star tournament in Espinho, in Portugal, were suspended. So far, the new dates have not yet been released by the entity.

According to the federation’s calendar, the Swiss tournament would be held from 7 to 12 July and the Portuguese stage was scheduled to take place from 15 to 19 July. However, with the spread of the virus around the world, the decision was inevitable and followed the protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It should be noted that two other stages of the World Circuit had already been canceled and three others postponed in recent months. All of these events were scheduled for June, but due to the disease’s progress, they cannot be held on the scheduled date.

The moment is one of uncertainty in world sport. Faced with a devastating and silent virus, there is no way to predict the consequences of the disease. Thus, the organization stressed that it continues to plan a new qualification system for the Tokyo Games, which were postponed to 2021, and stressed that the world ranking has been frozen since March 16.

