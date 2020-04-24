FIVB announces postponement of the Beach Volleyball World Championship in Italy to 2022

The decision was made due to the conflict of dates between the Japanese Olympics and the competition, which would take place in June 2021

The International Volleyball Federation (FIBV) announced on Friday that the Beach Volleyball World Championship was postponed by one year. The decision was made due to the conflict of dates between the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will now be held in 2021 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and the competition, which would take place at the same time. With the postponement, the tournament will be played in June 2022, in the same place, the Italian Forum of Rome.

“Rome hosted a very successful World Cup in 2011 and we are extremely proud to take the event back to the country. We may need to wait a little longer to crown our new world champions, but it will undoubtedly be worth it when we witness the best players. competing in 2022 “, explained the president of the FIVB, the Brazilian Ary Graça.

The decision was taken in conjunction with the Italian Olympic Committee (Coni, the Italian acronym) and the Italian Volleyball Federation. Brazil has a memorable history in the Italic Forum. In 2011, two Brazilian pairs won the tournament. Juliana and Larissa beat the North American Walsh and May, while Alison and Emanuel beat Márcio and Ricardo, also from Brazil.

At the 2019 Beach Volleyball World Cup, held in Germany, Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes were the female champions, while Russians Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Viacheslay Krasilnikov became the winners of the men’s category.

