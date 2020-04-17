The agency will also monitor that companies hired to participate in actions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic do not incur corruption.

The SHCP Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will monitor during the Covid-19 pandemic any record of evidence sales cases and fake medicationswarned its owner, Santiago Nieto.

Likewise, the agency, which belongs to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), will monitor that companies that have been hired to participate in the actions that face the coronavirus pandemic do not incur acts of corruption, such as the unjustified rise in prices.

The official participated in a virtual meeting with federal Labor Party legislators, where he promised to monitor acts of corruption during the health emergency and said that he will count on the collaboration of banks in Mexico to identify possible related financial operations.

“As with the Maya Train, companies that have been hired will be reviewed to avoid acts of corruption, whether due to the increase in costs, all the bidding processes will be reviewed, it is important to say that there are an agreement established by the Federal Government Legal Department to exempt some of the administrative procedures, in order to acquire more quickly everything that is healing material, fans, and of course, the president’s instruction is that there is no act of corruption in this, “he said.

The federal official proposed to the deputies that the necessary legal reforms be carried out that allow the Insured resources can be used for the benefit of the country and not like now that the banks keep them.

He specified that adaptations to the Credit Institutions Law are required to regulate everything related to the freezing of accounts, as well as reviewing trusts, because they were one of the main channels of corruption, especially in the public construction sector. basically roads and infrastructure.

He also proposed that the National Guard have a financial guard., a financial area that allows combating money laundering crimes and continuing with the main axes of combating theft of hydrocarbons, combating political corruption, combating front companies, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illicit trafficking in migrants.

Nieto Castillo added to the list of crimes monitored by the FIU the fight against kidnapping and extortion, since 85 percent of extortions come from prisons.

These crimes are added this year to the list of objectives that are part of the guiding principles of the agency, as well as surveillance of customs, he said. (Ntx)