CDMX.- The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) blocked the bank accounts of Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, its presidents Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, his brother Alfredo and former director Víctor Garcés Rojo, due to a money laundering investigation.

At the same time, the agency in charge of Santiago Nieto filed a complaint with the Attorney General of the Republic against Álvarez and Garcés since last week, for alleged transfers to foreign accounts and purchase of real estate in the United States. In this case, it did not report the cement company.

According to ministerial sources, the actions of the FIU are based on the complaints that in April 2019 the dissidents of the cooperative presented to the FGR against the brothers Álvarez and Garcés, for fraudulent administration and laundering of 191 million pesos.

The tax agency’s complaint attributes to Guillermo Álvarez the purchase of 7 properties in the United States – four in Miami, two in Oklahoma and one in Nevada -, as well as deposits with a company with resources from the cooperative.

Sources close to the cement company said that none of the houses is the property of the manager and that they are homonyms whose identity was not properly verified.

At the same time, they stated that the transfers in question correspond to deposits in favor of the German company Thyssenkrupp, for services related to cement kilns.

“This measure taken by the FIU, in the midst of a pandemic, will leave 900 cooperative members and 10,000 families living from the cooperative without food,” said a source close to the company who requested anonymity.

A person close to the directive assured that the dissident Víctor Velázquez Rangel offered to solve this legal problem, in exchange for Guillermo Álvarez resigning the presidency and definitively leaving the cooperative.

According to the data obtained, the FGR’s Assistant Attorney General for Federal Crime Investigation (SEIDF) twice requested a control judge to order the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) to deliver the financial reports of the Álvarez and Garcés.

In both, the judge refused to authorize the opening of bank secrecy and the last time argued that the SEIDF was not competent to process an investigation for money laundering.

That is why a couple of months ago the investigation was turned to the Specialized Deputy Attorney’s Office for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO), which does have legal jurisdiction over this type of crime.

It is also for this reason that the FIU was informed, an authority that a few days ago filed its complaint and asked the FGR to insure the savings accounts, checking and investment contracts of the accused.

According to reports, the agency in charge of Alejandro Gertz Manero has not yet issued an order to freeze the resources of the Álvarez and Garcés brothers. Money is blocked only by the FIU.

