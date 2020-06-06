Of the Writing

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) found millions of discrepancies between the income of Víctor Manuel Garcés Rojo, former director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, and his statements before the Tax Administration System (SAT), in the midst of an investigation carried out at the top of the company, headed by brothers Guillermo and Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas.

Garcés Rojo received between 2013 and 2018 interbank transfers for 184 million 85 thousand 194 pesos, of which only 36 million 178 thousand 709 appear in his annual statements, according to a 49-page document from the FIU published by the Espn portal.

Víctor Garcés’ income and expense operations include millionaire funds and investment companies, cash deposits, the purchase of luxury vehicles, the acquisition of properties in the United States, credit card payments, law firms, bonds and guarantees against measures. precautionary in courts, transfers from the Cruz Azul Cooperative and 46 flights to US territory.

In the investigation of the former legal director of the Cooperative and former vice president of the soccer team, the FIU highlighted the opening of an investment fund in the company GBM Fondos with a deposit on November 28, 2014 for the amount of 138 million 870 A thousand pesos.

Million-dollar withdrawals found

The authority found withdrawals from said fund for 10 million pesos on February 5, 2015 and 2,500,000 pesos on April 10 of that year, as well as a transfer from the same investment fund operator company GBM for 145 million 81 thousand 417 pesos, on February 8, 2018.

However, on June 26, 2015, the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation opened a file in which it requested the assurance and detailed information of Garcés Rojo’s accounts due to the amount of said operations.

The Cruz Azul Cooperative expressed on Thursday morning its rejection of the accusations that indicate Guillermo Álvarez, president, his brother Alfredo and his brother-in-law Víctor Garcés for alleged operations with resources of illicit origin and organized crime.

Meanwhile, the Mx League reported that it met with UIF executives to follow up on the agreement signed to prevent money laundering and tax fraud in Mexican soccer.