Fitur closes with 62,000 visitors an edition marked by the return of tourism

Fitur closes its 41st edition this Sunday, after have received 62,000 visitors —255,000 last year— in a conference in which the authorities and the sector wanted to send the message that tourism is back, once the vaccination process advances in the developed world and that restrictions on travels.

The director of Fitur, Maria Valcarce, has highlighted the experience of this first fair in hybrid format – face-to-face and online – which has been well valued by both national and international exhibitors and marks the turning point for the relaunch of tourism and “to start thinking about growth of the sector “.

On the one hand, he said, the fair has served to activate summer campaigns aimed at national tourism and on the other to “set a tone of optimism and hope” among professionals in the sector, who after 15 months almost blank “They start talking about business.”

For the first time in its history, and forced by the coronavirus, the fair has been held in a hybrid format at the Ifema venue in Madrid, which has hosted 5,000 companies and representatives from 55 countries with physical presence (165 in the 2020 edition) and almost a hundred remotely, through the Fitur LIVEConnect digital platform.

Of the 62,000 participants42,000 have been professionals and the remaining 20,000, the general public, who have had seven Ifema pavilions, with 44,000 square meters of exhibition.

More than 100 million euros of impact in Madrid

All the autonomous communities have been present in this edition of Fitur, which this year had as a partner with the Community of Madrid. María Valcarce estimates that the celebration of the fair has left some 100 million euros.

More than 2,500 journalists from 33 countries have been credited for coverage.

The fair —which this year has moved from its usual date in January to May— began on Wednesday with the traditional walk of the kings Felipe and Letizia by different stands, although with less noise than in previous editions and with the presence limited to a maximum of 50% of the capacity to guarantee health security.

Despite the forced capacity reduction, this is the first major world fair to be held in person. The previous edition of Fitur, in January 2020, was also the last great world event face-to-face before the world closed in March 2020.

The first three sessions, from Wednesday to Friday, were aimed at the professional public, who had to present an antigen test or a PCR test to enter the venue. During the weekend, for the general public the presentation of these tests has not been necessary.

Among the novelties, the celebration of Fitur Lingua, on language tourism, which will be led by Spain, in addition to Fitur Woman to highlight the relevant role of women in the world of tourism.

The tourism sector in Spain, which depends 70% on the arrival of international visitors, trusts that with the opening of borders and the elimination of restrictions, a little more than half of the almost 84 million tourists who arrived in 2019.

After 15 months with minimum or zero billing, Spain has lost 70 million international tourists and 92 million trips by nationals, with more than 110,000 million euros not entered compared to 2019.

Fitur 2022 will return to its usual dates, between January 19 and 23, and with a presence that its director trusts will be in line with the figures that were common in the precovid era. In 2020 the fair received 255,000 visitors (150,000 of them professionals), with more than 11,000 companies from 165 countries.