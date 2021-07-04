Fitted dress! Anastasia Kvitko shows off her perfect silhouette | Instagram

Russian-born model and businesswoman Anastasia Kvitko appeared a Photo in which she is wearing a pretty short denim dress showing off her shapely and long legs.

The beautiful celebrity has continually conquered her followers thanks to her social media content in addition to the photos that her own fans have shared on some Instagram accounts.

This photo that his followers shared a day ago, conquered thousands of Internet users, posing as a perfect model.

Anastasia kvitko She is showing off her shapely legs, this short dress has buttons at the front, along the entire length of the dress precisely both above and below it has two buttons without fastening, in her footwear she wears beige high-heeled and pointed shoes.

In the image of the Russian coquette she is wearing her medium brown hair and somewhat long, today she wears it in a lighter shade with some highlights.

Currently, Kvitko has more than 12.2 million followers on his official Instagram account, in addition to 1,033 publications in the application, each of them has at least 100,000 red hearts and thousands of comments on each of his publications.