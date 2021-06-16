Fitted and in black Cynthia Rodríguez recreates Vaseline tape

Fitted and in black Cynthia Rodríguez recreates Vaselina tape | Instagram

The singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez, caused a sensation by appearing in a fitted black outfit that fitted and marked her silhouette with red stilettos that reminded many of the popular Danny Zuko couple, in “Vaselina” (“Grease”).

In a recent video that shared Cynthia Rodriguez, caused a stir after recreating the popular look of Olivia Newton Jones, who played Sandy Olson in the big screen phenomenon “Vaseline.”

The “host of Venga la Alegría“She wasted all her charms by wearing tight black leather pants from which a fitted blouse protrudes that leaves the shoulders exposed, of course, complemented by stilettos in a vibrant red hue.

In a video that lasted a few minutes, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, wore her look in front of a large mirror from which the defined silhouette of the” Coahuilense “woman could be admired in all its angles.

It should be remembered that the Tv Azteca collaborator took advantage of this day to remember the anniversary of one of the most emblematic stories in cinema based on the Broadway musical, which was released on June 16 but in 1978.

The cult film that exceeded all expectations and criticism launched its protagonists to fame, also inspiring one of the most characteristic fashion styles of the 50s, the “pin-up” fashion that catapulted the image and performance of Olivia Newton Jones.

For several years, the styles of “Sandy Olson” have been recreated on various occasions and it was the “former academic” who shone in a version of “rebellious girl”.

At one point, the one who was a participant in the talent reality show “La Academia” in 2005, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz, appeared approaching in front of the mirror while listening to the theme of the movie “You’re The One That I Want” in the background.

The Mexican “youtuber” once again showed her outlined figure which looked like an hourglass thanks to the accessory she placed on her waist, a black belt with a gold buckle, perfectly tracing the look of the legendary Hollywood actress.

The 37-year-old composer, dancer and model opted for a beauty look with Chinese hair and lips that stood out for the shade of red.

Vaseline turns 43.

This June 16 marks the 43rd anniversary of the film Vaselina, which premiered on a day like this in 1978, is a story based on a Broadway musical which would have received numerous criticisms and at that time had not been successful. expected.

Against all odds, the film ended up becoming a resounding success, filling the box office and becoming a classic of the seventh art.

At the box office it raised a little more than 400 million dollars, an incredible figure for that time, due to its great fame the protagonist herself would reveal on occasion:

I wish I knew the secret of Grease, because then I would have made another movie like that, said Olivia Newton-John jokingly.

Without a doubt, it was a film with a lot of energy, the songs continue to be the most remembered and the choreographies spread a lot of joy, it also tells a love story between two young people who almost represent an entire generation.

Although the tape was recorded 25 years after the time it represents, Randal Kleiser, director of Vaselina, managed to set it in a faithful and very convincing way.

Despite its great success, inexplicably “Grease” failed to get any of the great awards that are given in the world of cinema, although it was nominated in several categories for the Golden Globes and was a finalist for the Oscar for “best song “.