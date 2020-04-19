Fitness quarantine! Angélica shows off her tummy during home training

Angélica posted a photo of short shorts and top while exercising at home, this Sunday (19th). Posing, the presenter showed her lean body on the record. ‘Quarantine,’ she wrote in the post. On Saturday (18), the blonde enjoyed Alexandre Pires’ live and was spotted by her husband, Luciano Huck, while dancing alone to the hits of the pagodeiro.

Angelica caught the attention of her followers when sharing a photo during a training session at home, this Sunday (19). In top and short shorts, the 46-year-old presenter posed and left her belly healed. “Quarantine,” she wrote in the publication. During the period of social isolation because of Covid-19, the blonde has already shared some moments of the family, such as the studies of her sons Joaquim, Benício and Eva.

Angélica samba watching Alexandre Pires live

Luciano Huck is also sharing quarantine moments with his followers. This Saturday (18), he caught the woman samba during the live of Alexandre Pires. In a green sweatshirt, the presenter had fun with the song “Pimpolho”. Without makeup and with natural hair, she even appeared next to Huck asking for the song “Intercom” for the singer. The family had a virtual meeting during the isolation, but Angélica’s mother was with her daughter and father-in-law this weekend and danced with Huck during Alexandre’s show.

Angélica comments quarantine with her children: ‘Teacher is me’

In social isolation because of the coronavirus – which has already infected more than 38 thousand people in Brazil -, Angélica shared with her followers what has been the routine with her children. “In this time of isolation, we had to do a special routine. There are three children at home during school. So we planned schedules, studies and activities”, he said in an interview with the newspaper “Extra”. “We are managing to stay together, avoid this period together. It has been an enriching experience for people as a family,” explained the presenter, who gained a new role during the quarantine: “The classes are being at home and the teacher is me”. In addition to regular school, the children continue with their extra activities. Eva, for example, took virtual jazz lessons.

Presenter thinks of changes to new program after Covid-19: ‘We will return different’

Out of TV since the end of “Stars”, Angélica made a new contract with TV Globo before debuting “Simples Assim”. However, Covid-19 has made changes and the program continues without a release date. “We had the engine at 100km / h. We had already done everything, the opening … The program was ready. Suddenly, the car stopped. It was that thump, obviously, because we were at full throttle and had to remove the at the foot of the accelerator. At first, everyone was anxious, but now we are more relaxed, “he told Patrícia Kogut, of the newspaper” O Globo “. “We have been thinking about new ideas to adapt the program for the return, since we will all return differently. The dynamics of the world will change and the projects need to accompany this”, explained the blonde.

Fitness quarantine! Angélica shows off her tummy during home training