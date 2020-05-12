What ironic reasoning is that of some people, just as it happened with this group of protesters who protested to demand the opening of gyms in the United States.

The events occurred in the United States, where some people used their right to demonstrate and asked the Clearwater court in Florida to reopen exercise centers.

With squats, push-ups and push-ups Some exercise lovers decided to take to the streets to ask that the gyms be reopened.

Here’s the group demonstrators in Florida doing push-ups on the street and calling for gyms to reopen pic.twitter.com/5aDyMgwhHu – Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 11, 2020

They assure that it is not only for the gyms …

The coronavirus pandemic It has caused thousands of businesses to close, but this is intended to prevent contagion from spreading exponentially among society.

However, these fitness people They ask that the gyms be reopened so that they can continue training in this type of space.

Their demonstration has unleashed a wave of comments, as they assure that unlike other activities, exercise can be done almost anywhere.

However, the protesters pointed out to the international media that this is a protest to know the dates when other businesses will be opened.

They assured that beyond the gyms, it has to do with “a fight to help local businesses in the community.”

