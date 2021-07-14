Fitness model prevented from boarding American Airlines plane for wearing “offensive” clothing

“An experience of terror”, was how he described a model and influencer in the world of fitness named Deniz Saypinar his most recent experience wanting to travel on a plane operated by American Airlines.

The 26-year-old model, originally from Turkey, denounced on her social networks that you were not allowed to board an American Airlines flight at Dallas International Airport, as line employees They indicated that he was traveling with “offensive clothing.”

Deniz would travel from Dallas to Miami and just as she handed in her papers, an airline employee told her that he could not let her go because of the way she was dressed, with a top, shorts, a white sweater tied at the waist and tennis shoes. .

#DenizSaypinar, a Turkish bodybuilder traveling from #DFW to #Miami prevented from boarding by #AmericanAirlines for clothing violations. Seems they let her board in Los Angeles.

Really people, why not just toss her a blanket.

Terrific publicity Deniz. pic.twitter.com/5kpAg20NAq – Moore Aerospace (@MooreAerospace) July 11, 2021

“I like to wear clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that offends someone. I am mature and civilized enough to know what I can and cannot wear ”, explained the influencer to her followers.

“I’m very tired of the m… conservative. I moved from an Islamic country (Turkey) because they treat women like a second or third class and now this is happening, ”he added.

Deniz Saypinar, daha özgür bir ülkede yaşama düşüncesi ile ABD’ye göç etti. Kıyafeti müstehcen diye Texas’ta uçağa alınmadı. pic.twitter.com/zmFmPdeURl – Turkey’s Economy Channel (@TurkeysEconomyC) July 8, 2021

After the situation went viral on the networks, the company told the New York Post that, in effect, they denied access “to a client who was traveling from Dallas / Fort Worth to Miami. As indicated in the transport conditions, all passengers must dress appropriately and offensive clothing is not allowed on board our flights. The client was informed of our policy and the reservation was changed on a later flight.

American Airlines alleged that the model “was naked” and that her outfit “bothered other families.”

