Fitness and beauty, Maribel Guardia falls in love with a purple outfit

Fitness and beautiful, Maribel Guardia falls in love with a purple outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress Y conductive of TV Costa Rican Maribel Guardia has not stopped showing that she is one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment world in Latin America, always looking super young and beautiful in whatever outfit she wears and this time she used a purple color that made her look pretty fitness.

That’s right, it’s about the last post placed in your Official instagram, in which she appeared wearing a very nice sports outfit which is all completely combined, both the tennis shoes, the pants and the blouse are the same colors, so it looks like a whole doll out of its box and it is that she really tries a lot for maintaining a quality line that is quite noticeable.

The photographs that he uploads manage to gather tens of thousands of likes in a very short time and this time he achieved more than 67,000 in a few hours and it is a number that only increases with each passing minute as his fans arrive and others share his content. so nobody misses it.

You may also be interested: The best of life, Maribel Guardia in an elegant printed dress

Thus Maribel guard continues to show that despite the years a person can look young and energetic all based on exercise diets and of course a life full of positive habits.

There are many occasions the Costa Rican has shared with us that she manages a very strong positive thought, which is what helped her a lot to stay as she is and to always look that beautiful, because everything we thought and do must be consistent with positivism that will attract more positive things. to our lives.

On some occasions she has shown us a little bit of her personal gym, which is covered with photographs of herself from when she was young until today and the most curious thing of all is the similarity that she has through the years, if you You look closely, you cannot tell what year the photos are because in many of them it looks perfectly the same.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Another situation that draws Maribel’s attention a lot is that she does not upload stories, only top quality publications that are worked on by her personal photographer, who is in charge of obtaining her best angles and making the best compositions so that we can continue to enjoy her great charisma personality and above all its beauty.

In this way, Maribel Guardia continues to surprise us and pamper us every day with her beautiful pieces of entertainment, she never lets a single day go by without uploading content and this speaks very well of her because you keep the audience happy and pampered, showing that she is also very delicate in everything. what it does.