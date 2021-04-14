Fitch will wait until next year to decide on debt profiles after pandemic

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Apr 14 (Reuters) – Credit rating agency Fitch will likely wait until 2022 to issue its final decisions on countries with debt profiles under cut warnings due to the coronavirus crisis.

Fitch has cut sovereign risk ratings to a record 35 countries, including 10 profiles it cut more than once in the past year after the pandemic forced economies to shut down and skyrocketed their debt burdens.

Furthermore, the crisis seems to be far from over. The firm still has 35 sovereign notes with a “negative outlook” – a warning prior to the downgrade – ranging from AAA investment profiles such as the United States to many in the last tranche, with speculative risk.

Statistically, that would imply another major wave of grade downgrades. Historically, 63% of Fitch’s negative outlook led to a cut, although the current crisis is different, the company said.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2009 and 2010, 46% and 43% of countries with negative outlooks in those respective years suffered rating downgrades in approximately 6 months. This time it has only happened with 21%, despite the fact that many sovereign profiles have been under warnings for almost a year.

Fitch’s managing director for global and supranational sovereign bonds, Tony Stringer, said the unique nature of the pandemic combined with the uncertainty about the recovery and interest rates around the world means that many decisions about the risk rating will take longer. .

“It will be next year before we see the final resolution on many of these countries,” Stringer told Reuters.

“I don’t expect to see a significant number of negative actions in the coming months … I think it will take us longer to assess how countries are dealing with the recovery phase and then see the fiscal consolidation plans,” he said.

Debt Ratings Downgrades During COVID Pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3rWhiQr

