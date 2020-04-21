The agency’s move is in line with the recent cut to Mexico’s rating for the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

Fitch downgraded Pemex and CFE’s long-term local and foreign currency credit ratings.

The downgrade of the notes is in line with the recent cut to Mexico’s sovereign note amid the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

In the case of the oil company, the agency downgraded the rating to ‘BB-’, from ‘BB’ and revised the outlook to stable, from negative.

“Pemex’s ratings are three levels below the sovereign’s as a result of the continued deterioration of its independent credit profile to ‘ccc-‘ amid the recession in the global oil and gas industry, the lowest projections for Fitch on the price of oil and the weakening of the credit relationship between Mexico and Pemex, ”he argued in a statement.

The deterioration in Pemex’s credit profile reflects the company’s limited flexibility to “navigate” the recession in the oil and gas industry given its high tax burden, high leverage, rising costs per barrel, and high demand for investment to maintain production and replenish reserves, he said.

. recalled that on April 3, Fitch had already downgraded the oil company both nationally and internationally.

In the case of the CFE, Fitch cut the rating from ‘BBB’ to ‘BBB’-.

This week the rating agency, which also cut its Ienova and Cometa Energía notes this Friday, announced a downgrade to Mexico’s credit note to “BBB-“, from “BBB”, one notch above the speculative grade.

