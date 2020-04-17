The Moody’s report is expected between May and June; A reduction in the country note and the loss of the investment grade in Pemex are not ruled out, says Intercam Banco.

After the degradation of the Mexican credit note by Fitch Ratings, now we will have to pay attention to the report by Moody’s, the only one of the three large agencies that has not yet published its update.

The analysis area of ​​Intercam Banco stated in a report that Moody’s information is expected between May and June, with the possibility of seeing a new adjustment in the country’s rating.

He did not rule out the loss of investment grade in Pemex, which could accelerate sales of debt securities of the oil company, that of the sovereign and accentuate the capital outflow seen in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Mexico’s rating by anticipating that the economic impact of the new coronavirus will lead the country to “a severe recession” this year.

The credit rating agency downgraded the rating for Mexican long-term debt from “BBB” to “BBB-” with a stable outlook, even within investment grade.

The fact that the agency has placed the outlook at ‘stable’ lowers expectations of seeing an investment grade loss in the near future, which is still in line with market expectations, Intercam Banco said.

“We consider that what has not been incorporated into market prices is an investment grade loss and, for the moment, it does not appear imminent,” he said in his report.

Fitch said in its statement that a recovery from the second half of 2020 will be slowed by the same factors that have hampered recent economic performance, forecasting a 4% contraction in GDP for this year.

The agency highlighted among these factors the deterioration of the business climate in certain sectors, despite some examples of cooperation with private companies in areas such as infrastructure development, and the perceived “erosion” in the country’s regulatory framework.

He also stressed that even when the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government has said that it will not resort to borrowing to finance the fiscal response to the recession caused by the pandemic, the debt-to-GDP ratio will jump about 6 percentage points to almost 50%, the highest since the 1980s.

“Consolidate public finances once the crisis is over and return the [relación] debt / GDP to a sustainable course will be a challenge, “Fitch estimated.

However, he stressed that the “credible” monetary policy framework built around a flexible exchange rate and inflation targets continues to be a “strength” for the rating and will help the Mexican economy absorb external shocks.

Fitch anticipates a “sharp decline” in the Mexican economy during the first half.

In late March, S&P also downgraded Mexico’s sovereign foreign and domestic currency rating, with a negative outlook, in light of the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

López Obrador presented in early April a reactivation plan that bets on greater government austerity, social programs and some infrastructure works in response to the economic blow of the pandemic.

His proposal, however, disappointed local businessmen and the markets that consider that the plan is insufficient to mitigate the economic collapse.

The government itself estimates that the drop could be almost 4%, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a 6.6% debacle for Mexican GDP in 2020 on Tuesday.

