Fitbit wristbands and watches will monitor your snoring | Life

The eternal discussion with your partner about whether or not you snore is over. Very soon you will be able to measure your snoring with your Fitbit bracelet. And recognize what you have never wanted to recognize: that you snore like a trumpet out of tune …

The Fitbit Activity Tracks & Tracks (company that Google bought a few months ago), are among the most advanced and interesting.

For years they have included an option to monitor sleep, with which they were pioneers. Sensors monitor heart rate and movement, thereby establishing sleep cycles. But now Fitbit wants to go a little further.

As 9to5Google discovered by examining the code from the latest update, Fitbit is testing a new feature to analyze snoring during sleep:

Thanks to the built-in microphone, they will measure the level of ambient noise, the level of respiration, and from here detect breathing disorders that are identified with snoring.

When you wake up, you will get a graph that tells you the percentage of time you spend snoring during the night: Little (less than 10%), Moderate (between 10 and 40% of the time), and Frequent (more than 40% ). Also, the ambient noise level of the room, and if you are interested in reducing it.

That you snore a lot does not have to be associated with an illness or disease, but it can affect the quality of your sleep.

Fitbit advises that can’t tell the difference between your snoring and your partner’sSo if you sleep with someone else, registration won’t do much good.

This watch measures values ​​that few have, such as skin body temperature or SPo2, so it is an advanced monitor for the most competitive health.

Another important piece of information is that all-night active microphone consumes quite a bit of battery power. Fitbit advises having at least 40% charge to avoid problems.

At the moment the new Fitbit snoring registry is not active, but it is expected to be available imminently, because it is already finished.

Another curiosity is that depending on your level of snoring, will compare you to an animal: a bear, a dolphin, a giraffe, a kangaroo, or a turtle. Very curious…

If you want to know more, we recommend our complete Fitbit Sense watch review.