Fitbit Luxe, the brand’s new activity tracker focuses on fashion, design and elegance

Fitbit, one of the most prolific brands when it comes to sports wristbands and watches, has a new device on the market. It’s about the new Fitbit Luxe, an activity bracelet where design and fashion prevail over other characteristics.

The bracelet arrives just a month after Fitbit launched the Fitbit Ace 3, a bracelet focused on children and with animated characters. This time the focus is more on fashion and those users looking for a elegant design in an electronic product what to wear during the day to day. It is the second Fitbit bracelet after the brand was acquired by Google.

Features of Fitbit’s most stylish fitness tracker

Fitbit Luxe is probably Fitbit’s most stylish fitness tracker till the date. It is something that we can see directly in the design of the bracelet, where the use of a stainless steel case with a slim profile stands out. This is accompanied by a silicone strap in different colors or a golden link bracelet.

Going into more technical aspects, the bracelet has a AMOLED display to offer “vivid colors”. Inside we find a battery that promises up to cinco days of autonomy, although they have not specified exact capacity.

Between the fhealth and fitness anoints It features continuous activity monitoring, detection of up to 20 exercise modes, menstrual health monitoring, oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep monitoring, and heart rate and heart rate variability monitoring. Fitbit says that its bracelet is submersible up to 50 meters, so it can also be used for swimming. In addition, it reminds us that with the Fitbit Premium subscription you can get more greeting functions and metrics.

Otherwise, the bracelet also performs the basic functions expected from a device like this. For example show notifications, offer silent alarms or apps and basic tools like stopwatch and timer.

It is worth noting that the bracelet brings Bluetooth 4.2 as a connectivity system. Thanks to Google Fast Pair the pairing with the mobile is faster. Of course, it does not have GPS or NFC for example.

Fitbit Luxe price and availability

The new Fitbit Luxe activity tracker can be purchased from today same for 149.95 euros on the official website. The bracelet can be reserved now although it will not start shipping until mid-June. There are three different color and finish options:

Ivory White / Gold Stainless Steel Black / Graphite Black Stainless Steel Orchid Pink / Platinum Stainless Steel

Finally, there is a special gold stainless steel finish where instead of a strap we have a gold link bracelet. In this case the price rises to 199.95 euros.

