Fitbit Luxe leaked, premium fitness activity tracker

Fitbit seems to be close to launching its first device since Google closed its acquisition, but not a Wear OS smartwatch. As his own name already suggests, the Fitbit Luxe is presented as a “premium” fitness tracker or activity wristband, with a slim and demure design with metal finishes around its rectangular dial.

According to the leak in WinFuture, the new Fitbit Luxe will equip a full color OLED display, for which although a specific size has not been advanced, we could compare it with previous models of the brand such as the Fitbit Ace 3, placing it about 1.5 inches. Unfortunately, in addition to this data, it would also be pending to know the resolution itself.

So, what we have been able to fully know is its design, with numerous filtered images that present us with up to three color versions for this device, in black, white and pink, adorned with a customization of the metallic coating of the dial: the white band version will opt for the most luxurious finish, with a gold-colored casing; the pink band version will equip a more standard polished stainless steel case; while the black variant will opt for a case with a black metallic finish, being the most discreet.

Thus passing to its functionality, as a good activity tracker, this bracelet would have a monitor of heart rate, sleep tracking or sports and physical activity log. Although as we said, Fitbit has wanted to give some additions normally relegated to smartwatches themselves, with functions such as stress monitoring, water resistance suitable for swimming, or geolocation via GPS.

At the moment no details have been advanced about the possible launch date for the Fitbit Luxe, although given the depth of this leak, it would not be surprising if the company is already finalizing its official presentation. In this way, the big determining factor would be its price. And it is that although we will clearly see a premium orientation, the company will still have to face the enormous number of inexpensive fitness devices currently available.