From this brand specialized in sports and physical activity in general, we know different models such as the Versa 2, with a square and color screen, and the Charge 3, the last version of this new device that integrates with the previous models of the brand.

It came into our hands Charge 4 Special Edition and we were testing it for a week. ANDs without a doubt a very light, compact, good quality wearable and excellent performance.

Be careful with scratches or blows, as it is a relatively “soft” material. Sandowalsky

The aluminum with which the box is made is of aerospace quality gives a quality sensation instantly. The assembly of the straps and the device is quite simple, the system to change them does not require the least and they are well secured, however, there remains a micro movement that is if it is noticeable when we pay attention to it, that could improve. In the day to day, it will go unnoticed.

The aluminum with which the box is made is of aerospace quality gives an instant quality sensation Sandowalsky

Aesthetically it is very similar to its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 3, and the only changes it incorporates are hardware. On the side it has an optical pressure sensor, which fulfills the function of a “button” and whose indicative of use is a subtle vibration in the device. Pressing once activates the display. If left pressed for almost two seconds, it’s a shortcut to quick features like: Fitbit Pay, the brand’s electronic payment service, Do Not Disturb, Sleep, and Screen Brightness.

When we are exercising, the sensor will measure our activity every second, and at rest every five seconds. Sandowalsky

The display uses OLED technology in black and white, and is only an inch. And honestly, it is just what we need if we dedicate ourselves if exercise is part of our daily routine. If we want to use it for office themes, calls, messages and all this, we do not think that it is the ideal device but still, it works without problem and the brightness compared to the Charge 3 was improved. The only detail is that sometimes the screen takes time to react and turns off very quickly. We assume this is part of the design for optimal battery life.

The “generic” measurements, so to speak, or rather, mandatory for a bracelet focused on physical activity, are present in the renewed FitBit: heart rate measurement, step counter, calorie counter and monitoring of physical activity with the option of selecting the type of exercise performed.

When turning it, we will find an optical heart rate sensor in green light, the relative SpO2 sensor with LED and infrared light and the contacts to charge it. Sandowalsky

The novelty that most captures the attention of the Fitbit Charge 4 is the incorporation of GPS. Having it directly on the bracelet means that we do not have to go out with our cell phone to exercise. We can leave it at home and when we arrive, we synchronize the data to have the exercise maps. Como point in favor, is that it not only marks the routes traveled, but also, through color coding, marks the intensity for each of the sections traveled.

When we select the type of exercise, the GPS may take some time to activate while searching for the signal. A “connected” appears on the screen. Then begins general activity counting and route tracking.

The next news is the synchronization with Spofity. From Fitbit we can control (in a limited way) the reproduction of music, however this function only available when you have a Spotify Premium account and you carry the phone with you. That is, if you plan to leave the cell phone to use the GPS to the maximum, you would no longer have that option available.

This feature is only available when you have a Spotify PremiumSandowalsky account

To analyze the dream, the device uses a relative SpO2 sensor, or better known as a pulse oximeter. Its function is to indirectly measure the oxygen saturation in the blood. This, plus heart rate measurement, allows you to make an assessment of how we are sleeping. The next day, we can see the statistics on the type of sleep and percentage of each. For example, how long were you in deep sleep, REM sleep, or light sleep? Waking up gives us a rating of our night from 1 to 100.

It is in the application where you can see statistics Sandowalsky

As for the battery, there is not much to worry about. The 0-100% charge is completed in approximately two hours, and the autonomy of continuous use worked for us for five days. Now with GPS on, the battery lasts for five hours, depending on the brand. But still, this is not a topic that concerns us.

The battery can last you up to 6 days of continuous use

THE APP

The fact that the screen is only one inch makes the data that can be read on the device very basic. The Fitbit app astronomically complements our wearable.

Synchronization is very easy. The app guides the process, entering data and updates, if necessary. When it is ready we realize that the tricky part is getting the notifications to appear on our bracelet and it is, in short, a point of improvement.

150 minutes of moderate exercise per week or 75 of higher performance is recommended to maintain good health. FitbitSandowalsky

The data that we will have on hand as soon as we enter the application are what we will most need: heart rate, weight, record of water consumption, physical activity of the day and a rather interesting monitoring called “Min in Zone”.

According to the WHO, 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week or 75 of higher performance is recommended to maintain good health. FitbitTaking into account the data that we have entered from our body, it calculates that it would be ideal and carries out daily monitoring, helping us to achieve this objective.

Additional, and something that we love, is that among the main options you have a diet tracking. We can record our meals (includes barcode readings) and thus keep track of healthy eating. It would only improve the amount of food in the database, but they are on the right track.

These are the straps that come with the Special Edition. One silicone and one fabric with reflective Sandowalsky

Special edition: Our Charge 4 came with a textured silicone bracelet, but the special edition includes a reflective black textile strap (actually looks like gray) that requires more care, but makes the watch look more premium, It is more comfortable and at the same time it is ideal for night runners.

In conclusion, It is one of the best smart bracelet concepts on the market. In such a compact device we have very accurate measurements, and it is also the most economical option of the brand with integrated GPS. There are details to improve, yes, but surely the models that we see later are going to give a lot to talk about.

Remember that this is the first launch after Google bought Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion in November last year., and although surely this device was already at least in pre-production, we are eager for the things that the brand can bring in the next devices.