Fit influencer Odalis Santos dies after cosmetic procedure – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Odalis Santos, a 23-year-old influencer, died due to complications from treatment for excessive sweating at a clinic in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

On his Instagram, he uploaded a photo and videos to stories where he pointed out that a treatment would be done to eliminate excessive sweating in a place called Skin Piel.

Apparently, the influencer was sought by the clinic to make an advertising campaign for the establishment on social networks.

As part of the publicity collaboration, Santos Mena would publish step by step of the beauty procedure, even in videos that she herself uploaded, an employee of the place is seen speaking.

The worker assured that it would be done “safely and easily”.

The young woman entered and minutes later they contacted Víctor Carreño, Odalis’s partner, as she suffered a reaction to the anesthesia, which caused her death.

In social networks, they ask for justice for Odalis Santos and denounce medical negligence by the Skin Piel beauty clinic located in Guadalajara.