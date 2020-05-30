Researchers from the University of Southampton published a study that talks about a mass extinction that happened 360 million years ago and that apparently was due to a notable reduction in ozone layer.

The research, titled ‘UV-B radiation was the mechanism of terrestrial extermination of the Devonian-Carboniferous limit’, was published on the Science Advances portal and was prepared by John EA Marshall, Jon Lakin, Ian Troth and Sarah M. Wallace- Johnson.

“The discovery in eastern Greenland of spores of malformed land plants demonstrates that the mass extinction was coincident with the elevated UV-B radiation that shows the reduction of the ozone layer”, Refers the summary of the scientific text.

New research from @OceanEarthUoS shows that a major extinction event 360 million years ago was caused by a breakdown of the ozone layer. The findings have significant implications for current times. # ClimateChange Full story tthttps: //t.co/k1tZSPvgOY pic.twitter.com/kvPzh7gP1f – UoSMedia (@UoSMedia) May 28, 2020

Experts report that reducing the ozone layer that protects the Earth caused a crack, which coincided with the acceleration of global warming.

Given this phenomenon, life forms on the planet were exposed to high levels of radiation, responsible for the mass extinction of hundreds of species that could not adapt.

“All this happened at a very warm moment in the planet’s history, when the glaciers melted; it is a warning that comes to us from Deep Time, ”said John E. A. Marshall, research professor at the University of Southampton.

New research from Prof John Marshall @unisouthampton shows that a major extinction event 360 million years ago was caused by a breakdown of the ozone layer. This may serve as a warning of the potential consequences of #ClimateChange Read more: https: //t.co/sLbwJGz9Mm pic.twitter.com/IIoCPMDJoh – OceanEarthUniSoton (@OceanEarthUoS) May 28, 2020

You may also like:

Family is left homeless after lightning strikes in Tampico