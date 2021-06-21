Fisker’s electric crossover already has a production date … and it’s near!

Fisker and Magna International have confirmed the signing of a long-term agreement for the latter to assemble Henrik Fisker’s first electric crossover, which will take place at its Austrian facilities on its own platform and technology.

The new Henrik Fisker company and Magna announced late last year the beginning of a collaboration agreement under which the latter would be the company responsible for assembling some of the Fisker Inc. models., more specifically the future Fisker Ocean.

Now, a little less than a year later, both companies have simultaneously confirmed the signing of said agreement even announcing the start of production of what will be the first electric crossover of Henrik Fisker’s new business initiative.

The Fisker Ocean will use a Magna platform.

The Fisker Ocean was unveiled for its sketches in 2019 and presented conceptually in early 2020. This is a mid-size crossover destined to compete with models of the stature of the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4, among others. Since we are talking about a segment that only in the last year is filling up with models and in which we can even find premium alternatives, such as the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron.

Fisker ocean

As confirmed by both companies, the future Fisker Ocean will be manufactured at Magna’s plant in Graz, Austria. The same facilities where the corporation has manufactured numerous models for brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, MINI or Aston Martin. This electric crossover is not going to use a platform of its own development or the VAG Group’s MEB platform, as was speculated at first, but a variant of the electric platform developed by Magna that receives the name FM29.

Production of the Fisker Ocean will begin this year, since both companies in the same announcement have confirmed that operations will start in Austria at the end of next year. Although they have not confirmed whether it is the assembly of the final production units or just the start of operations with the pre-series units.