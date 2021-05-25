Fisker wants to win the favor of the highest by giving the Pope a popemobile

Many, many years ago (in the Middle Ages) one who undertook a difficult undertaking entrusted himself to God. This “tradition”, over the years, has been lost. Not in vain, there are still circles that believe and trust in the designs of the highest. So much so that his Holiness the pope It is a key and fundamental piece in business relationships at the highest level. There is practically no great entrepreneur who does not want enjoy his blessing and that of “his boss.”

And you will wonder What is the relationship between the Pope and the automotive sector? Well, very easy: the vehicles in which you travel when you make an official trip. One of the last pieces to reach the Holy Father’s garage was a Toyota Mirai that the Japanese firm gave him. Well, another brand wants to ingratiate itself with Francisco and more by seeing the popemobile in which they are working. We refer to Fisker, the reborn Yankee electric company.

Fisker will deliver this Ocean to Pope Francis sometime in 2022

At this stage we all know what the fisker situation is. The American firm has been wanting to return to the forefront of the sector for years, but its projects have not fully come to fruition. To shape your immediate future, has signed agreements with Magna or Foxconn. The fact is that you need to capture the attention of the spotlights and for this you must look for effects that take it to the media. So this time they have thought of Pope Francis.

Yes, because taking advantage of a private audience, Henrik Fisker has informed you that they are working on a new popemobile. This is a version of the Ocean EV, which should be your first production model at this vital stage. To publicize their work they have published a series of “official” images, although they are mere creations using Photoshop. Their quality is not very good, rather they seem made by a child.

Fisker and Foxconn sign their collaboration agreement for Project PEAR

The point is, Fisker is “selling” his Ocean EV popemobile As the first electric in the history of the Holy See. In addition, it points out that it will be the cleanest and most sustainable of all, as it will be made and dressed with recycled materials. According to statements by Henrik Fisker …

«I was inspired by reading that the Pope Francis is very considerate of the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations » […] “The interior of the Fisker Ocean popemobile will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including rugs made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean«

The doubt raised by this “promise” is in the delivery term. Apparently they will hand it over to the High Father at some point in the year 2022. The brand wants the Ocean to go into production on October 17, 2022 (will it be that day?) And after that they will deliver it to you. It will be necessary to see if it happens, but from the outset they are not right assuring that it is the first EV of the Pope. In 2012 Renault delivered a Kangoo ZE to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Sure the sin of pride they don’t take it into account… Let’s pray ………

Source – Fisker – Fisker Ocean first EV Papal Transport