Fisker ocean suv will have more than 500 horsepower

Approaches the arrival of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV then an agreement was formalized between Fisker and Magna to begin manufacturing at the corporation’s facilities in Graz (Austria). What’s more will figure in history as the first electric popemobile; incorporating a transparent display case at the back so that the high pontiff can stand and greet the people.

Initially, the company had stated that the model would have 302 horsepower; autonomy between 402 and 483 kilometers – according to EPA estimates and fast charging of 15 to 80 percent in 30 minutes from a CCS outlet at 150 kilowatts. New Ocean figures will be confirmed in November.

Gallery: More details on the upcoming Fisker Ocean electric SUV.

Fisker estimates that deliveries of the Ocean will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. It will ship with a $ 37,500 base price, and interested buyers may set aside the quota with $ 500 – credited to the final invoice. As of October 26, 2020, the company had 8,871 reservations for the model. There was also a subscription plan for $ 3,000 (to be paid in advance), plus $ 379 per month that allow you to drive up to 48,300 280 kilometers per year.

Fisker’s deal with Magna It plans to build the Ocean in Europe, using the supplier’s EV architecture. As part of the deal, Magna acquired six percent of Fisker.

Photos: The first electric popemobile will be based on the Fisker Ocean.

Previously, Fisker presented the ‘combat’ version Ocean Force E, which the company positioned as a military or rescue vehicle -which until now has only been seen as a render-. The model was equipped with an improved suspension, additional lights, skid plates, luggage rack and a drinking water tank. However, the manufacturer has not commented after revealing the images in April last year.

