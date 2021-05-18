Fisker and Foxconn sign their collaboration agreement for Project PEAR

Fisker Inc., continues to work to put its electric models on the market. Over the last few years we have witnessed the launch of teaser photos and presentation of very interesting projects. The problem is that none of them finish curdling, although that may change very soon. As much as the Yankee firm has announced new data on the collaboration agreement that you have signed with the tech giant Foxconn.

If you do a bit of memory, you can remember the last time we talked about Fisker and Foxconn. To be exact, it was last February and then they gave a name. We refer to «Project PEAR» (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), a kind of “Holy Grail” for the electric vehicle. Well, this project would have the green light to start, marking a time horizon that will serve to check if it is fulfilled or not. Namely…

Fisker and Foxconn will manufacture electric vehicles in the US from 2023

If we take a look at the press release they have published, we see that they have made rather little progress. First, they indicate that they are working on a revolutionary vehicle that will be framed in a new segment. Also that will be developed and sold under the Fisker logo in the main markets of the world. That is, it will reach North America, Europe and much of Asia, with China and India as the spearhead.

We also knew the second section, although only half. We refer to the production of this model, which will start in the fourth quarter of 2023. What we did not know is that the first factories will open in the US and later they will make the leap to other regions of the globe. In any case, all the production centers that Fisker and Foxconn build will have a installed capacity greater than 250 thousand units per year.

Fisker and Foxconn join forces to revolutionize electric mobility

Third, always according to your press release, the design of this model is final and approved. In addition, they would already be initiating the first contacts to shape the supply chain. In this case, it will be Foxconn who will take the initiative, as it knows this area of ​​the market perfectly. Finally, they have indicated that the vehicle that emerged from the «Project PEAR» will have a starting price less than 30 thousand dollars (without incentives).

If you like all this information, there is one more piece of information to take into account. Fisker will work with Foxconn on a new lightweight platform called “FP28”. For now there is no more data, but we understand that it will be focused on its range of electric models. It will be necessary to see if all this is fulfilled, because 2023 is just around the corner and, as far as we know, a factory is not built and used in six months. We’ll see…

