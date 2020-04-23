The brake on exports caused the fishing product to become cheaper.

The global pandemic of Covid-19 placed women who live from fishing in the Gulf of Santa Clara, Sonora, facing a double challenge: the closure of international markets that prevents the export of the fishery product and the suspension of financing for the administrative monitoring program of the golf curvina in the Upper Gulf of California.

María Prodigios Piñón Castro, consultant for the environmental organization Environmental Defense Fund (EDF of Mexico), warned that, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the fishing sector in the Gulf of Santa and the entire production chain resents the closure of international markets, mainly in the United States and China.

International markets were recently closed due to three factors: the Covid-19 pandemic, the fishing embargo it imposed United States to some fisheries in the Upper Gulf of California-habitat of the vaquita marina- and poaching that the Mexican authorities cannot stop, he said.

“Fishermen are scratching their nails, the Government has not come to give any kind of aid and the biggest fear of the fishermen was that the markets where they send their product would be closed. The main markets for the Upper Gulf fisheries are the United States, where curvina is sent, and China, with the cannonball and milkfish that are the fisheries that are sent. In China, as the covid was presented, there was a reduction in exports to that country, ”he said in a telephone interview for Aristegui Noticias.

The closure of export markets caused the fishing product to become cheaper. For example, the kilo of golfina curvina that came to be paid in 20 pesos at the beginning of March, is now paid between 7 and 10 pesos.

The economic situation is doubly complex for women who live from fishing and who this year, by order of the Federal Government, faced the suspension of the Administrative Monitoring Program for Curvina Golfina in the Upper Gulf of California, which explained that it is strategic to demonstrate internationally that this fishery is sustainable and avoid a fishing embargo that would affect at least 1,500 families of fishermen.

From 2009 and until last year, the administrative monitoring of the green curvin was a program promoted by the National Commission of Aquaculture and Fisheries (Conapesca) to have reliable information on the volume of fishing in each season and to verify whether or not the fishermen respect the catch quota authorized.

The main objective of golfina curvina fishery monitoring is to demonstrate that this fishery is carried out under a sustainable management program in the Upper Gulf of California and that it does not intervene with the habitat of the vaquita porpoise, a critically endangered species, he indicated.

To operate fisheries monitoring, Conapesca employed 80 people from Sonora and Baja California, who served as instructors during the golf curvin fishing season, which begins on February 15 and ends on April 30.

The average annual investment in monitoring had been a million 650 thousand pesos for Sonora and 850 thousand pesos for Baja California, According to the records of the environmental organization EDF de México.

In Sonora monitoring has been operating for 11 years, started with a investment 500 thousand pesos but this amount was increasing year by year, until closing in 2019 with 2 million 300 thousand pesos.

For Baja California, the investment it went from 400 thousand pesos at the start of monitoring in 2014, to one million 200 thousand pesos in 2019.

The amount of investment in fisheries monitoring it remained on the rise due to the satisfactory results obtained and even last year this mechanism was recognized with the Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture award in the category of Fisheries Research awarded by Conapesca itself.

But in the 2020 season, the Federal Government chose to suspend the allocation of resources for this program and with it, left the 80 monitors without income, most of them women who obtained a biweekly payment of 4 thousand pesos for this activity.

Some women they decided to continue administrative monitoring on a voluntary basis.

“We go to the beach at 6 in the morning and the pangas start to come out to sea, so we take the data from the boat: the name and the time of going out to sea. Then we wait for them to come out and record the time of the sea and how much product the fisherman brings. Our working hours are sometimes up to 8, 12 or 15 hours, depending on how the tide is, ”said Graciela Reyes Romero, Curvina monitor, in a telephone interview.

However, the fall in prices of fishery products In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, it represents a challenge for women who are dedicated to fisheries monitoring.

“Almost on the first tide of curvina, this pandemic started, the main curvina markets closed and the price was not what was expected. The first day began at 20 pesos per kilo, the next it was already at 18 pesos and when the fish could no longer be sold, they decided to pay it at 10 pesos per kilo. Right now they are paying up to 5 or 6 pesos per kilo and the fishermen are trying to continue fishing but the truth is not convenient, ”said Alexia Abigail Juárez, a monitor from Curvina Golfina, in a telephone interview.

María Prodigios Piñón Castro, EDF Mexico consultant, called on the Federal Government to promote the revival of the fishing sector in the Upper Gulf of California once the health emergency is over.

“It would be good if the government had a regional dialogue with all the communities of the Upper Gulf to provide solutions and to have a very clear public policy for this region. Now, fishermen cannot use some fishing gear, but the government has also not provided other fishing gear that allows them to boost their sales, “Piñón proposed.