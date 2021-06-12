Fisherman is swallowed by whale off US shores and is miraculously saved

It is a story to the Pinocchio, what could consider yourself an innocent if not credible to whale experts: a humpback whale “swallowed” Friday to a lobster fisherman from Massachusetts, United States, and then he spat it out safe and sound, and able to recount his adventure.

Hello everyone, I want to clarify what happened to me today, “wrote fisherman Michael Packard, from Provincetown, about 200 km east of Boston (east), after his story was picked up by the local newspaper, the Cape Cod Times .

I was diving for lobsters when a humpback whale tried to eat me. I was inside his closed mouth for 30 to 40 seconds, before he surfaced and spit at me. I have bruises all over but no broken bones. I thank the Provincetown lifeguards for their care and help. “

There is at least one reliable witnessJosiah Mayo accompanied him on this fishing trip and told the Cod Times that he saw his partner being ejected by the whale in the Atlantic Ocean and called lifeguards.

And it turns out that Mayo is the son of one of the researchers and whale experts at the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies, Jooke Robbins, director of humpback whale studies at that institution, told ..

I know the people involved … so I have every reason to believe that what they say is true, “Robbins said.

Never heard talk about a similar “accident”, but “it is possible that (the fisherman) was in the wrong place, at the wrong time,” he estimated.

When these whales look for food, “they launch with their mouths open, they swallow fish and water very quickly, and then they reject the water through their baleen,” which act “like a filter,” he explained.

His mouth is quite large “but” his throat is quite narrow, there is no chance that he can swallow something as big “as a man, he added.

The humpback whale, which Mayo said was still young, could “not detect fast enough that there was an intruder” in its mouth, the expert explained. Once she “swallowed” the man, she may have “been rather surprised and opened her mouth to blow him away.”

Although they are unknown All the details, ensures that a conclusion is imposed: the region of Provincetown and Cap Cod begin to notice the return of tourists after 15 months of the pandemic and “it is important that people are aware” of the presence of these powerful marine mammals, which adults, depending on age, measure between nine and 15 meters.

And if you see a whale, stay away. It’s really important to make room for the whales, “he said.

