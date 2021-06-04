Fisher-Price recalls Rock n ‘Glide rocking chair after four babies die

After the death of four babies, the Fisher-Price toy company has recalled its rock ‘n Glide Soothers’ rocking chair models. that were being sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Specifically, the 4-in-1 and 2-in-1 models will be being recalled.

The commission said that 120,000 4-in-1 ‘Rock’ n Glide Soothers ‘and 55,000 2-in-1’ Soothe ‘n Play Gliders’ sold in children’s product stores and large chains across the country and online.

Infant deaths were reported to have occurred when they used the 4-in-1 model. “The babies were reportedly placed on their backs without tethering on the product and then found on their tummies. These incidents occurred between April 2019 and February 2020. The deaths were a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan, and an 11-week-old from Colorado. There have been no deaths at the 2-in-1 ‘Soothe’ n Play Gliders, ‘”the commission said in a statement.

CPSC Acting President Robert Adler said: “These kinds of incidents are heartbreaking. Loving parents put their babies on these products without expecting a tragedy. Inclined products such as gliders, pacifiers, rocking chairs and swings are not safe for babies to sleep due to the risk of suffocation ”.

On the other hand, Fisher-Price CEO Chuck Scothon said: “There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families place in us. These incidents are truly heartbreaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products., including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of infants and children ”.

Consumers who own these products should immediately stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

In addition, the CPSC said that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a flat, firm surface like a crib, and blankets or pillows should never be added to them, and they should always sleep on their back.

You can get more information on the website service.mattel.com by calling 855-853-6224 between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

