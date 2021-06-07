Fisher-Price Recalls Automatic Baby Rocking Chair

Miami World / AP

Fisher-Price will recall an automatic rocking chair for babies from the US market after the deaths of four who were left on their backs and then found face down.

In a statement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Fisher-Price said Friday that it will recall its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide rocking chairs, which are designed to imitate the movement of the arms rocking a baby.

The deaths between April 2019 and February 2020 were a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month-old from Nevada, a 2-month-old from Michigan and an 11-week-old from Colorado, according to the statement.

Fisher-Price, a division of Mattel Inc. based in El Segundo, California, will also recall a similar product, the Soothe ‘n Play Glider 2-in-1 rocking chair, although no related deaths were reported.

“Incline products, such as rocking chairs and swings, are not safe for babies while they sleep due to the risk of suffocation,” said CPSC Acting President Robert Adler.

Fisher-Price CEO Chuck Scothon said the company is committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of its products, “including the importance of following all warnings and instructions.”

Approximately 120,000 Rock ‘n Glide 4-in-1 chairs and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe’ n Play chairs were sold from January 2014 to December 2020 for about $ 108 in the United States.