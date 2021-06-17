Fish and whales keep greenhouse gases in the ocean

The carbon cycle absorbs greenhouse gases

As the study concludes, the ocean has absorbed a quarter of greenhouse emissions through the carbon cycle in the last decade. This cycle is also a process that occurs naturally.

“Most of the emissions that the ocean has absorbed do not pass through living components like plants, animals or bacteria. Instead, they dissolve in water and contribute to the warming and acidification of the oceans ”, the researcher assured.

Also, although it represents a very small percentage of carbon in the ocean, plants, marshes, wetlands, seagrasses and animals could be affected. for the management of ocean resources.

For this reason, it is essential that let’s reduce emissions greenhouse effect to stop climate change.