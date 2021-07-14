Fiscal deficit in the US is reduced in June as aid for pandemic is diluted

July 13, 2021

The fiscal deficit in the United States fell sharply in June from the record levels of 2020, when the government poured in astronomical sums to combat the impact of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The federal government deficit fell 80% in June compared to the same month last year, to settle at 174,000 million dollars, indicated the Treasury Department.

A year earlier, in the midst of the coronavirus, the government spent $ 511 billion on the loan and grant program alone to keep businesses afloat. That amount came to $ 31 billion this year.

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, which begins in October, the federal finance deficit fell to just over $ 2.2 trillion, compared to a record $ 2.74 trillion in the same previous period, it reported. the Treasury, a decrease of 18%.

