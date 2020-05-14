Aless Lequio, the son of the presenter Ana Obregón has died at the age of 27 after a long battle with cancer. These are the first words of his mother after the misfortune. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> Aless Lequio, son of the presenter Ana Obregón has died at the age of 27 after a long battle with cancer. These are the first words of his mother after misfortune.

Ana Obregón has always been talkative and has played the role of a prude when, in reality, far from the spotlight she has been and is a mature woman, strong, intelligent and, above all, a good mother.

At only 27 years old, Álex left his mother completely broken, being his only son and having an unbreakable union from a very young age, since it was Ana who had always raised him after separating from his father, Alessandro.

the new chemotherapy test that he carried out in Barcelona. For a month I had been accompanying him daily on this bitter path that had no happy ending. “Data-reactid =” 28 “> Ana had moved to Barcelona in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis to accompany her offspring in the new print run of chemotherapy that he carried out in Barcelona. He had been accompanying him daily for a month on this bitter path that had no happy ending.

Now the presenter faces very complex days, weeks, months and years in which the memory of Aless will always be present both for her and for her entire family, and that Ana had annulled her life to dedicate it to him and, what gesture of love is bigger than this? None, of course.

More stories that may interest you

Clemente Lequio’s emotional farewell to his brother, Álex Lequio& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 38 “> Clemente Lequio’s emotional farewell to his brother, Álex Lequio

The exciting words that Antonia Dell’Atte has dedicated to Álex Lequio& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 39 “> The exciting words that Antonia Dell’Atte has dedicated to Álex Lequio

Alessandro and Álex Lequio, the unconditional union of a father and his son“data-reactid =” 40 “> Alessandro and Álex Lequio, the unconditional union of a father and his son