First weekend without mobility restrictions Where to refuel cheaper?

This weekend of May 15 will be the first weekend without a State of Alarm, which ended on May 9, and therefore, without restrictions on mobility. That has made the traffic in Spanish roads have increased by 42% in the last hours, between 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

That makes us Spaniards resort to cars to move around Spanish roads (which tolls will be imposed on it in 2024). For everyone who has to stop refuel both gasoline and diesel, you will be interested in knowing what are the cheaper refueling of the country (in case it falls on the way).

For this, we leave you a video above in which we show you a map of Spain with the cheapest gas stations to refuel this weekend.